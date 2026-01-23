That’s because the European team for the Solheim Cup will be selected after this week’s tournament. Chiara Tamburlini is currently in second place, which guarantees her a spot on the team. Germany’s Helen Briem is just 1.1 points behind her. However, only those who finish in the top 20 this week will earn points.

The Solheim Cup! When Chiara Tamburlini talks about her big goals, she mentions the Solheim Cup in the same breath as victories at major tournaments and the Olympic Games. “But,” Tamburlini tells Keystone-SDA, “I try not to think too much about the big goals. That doesn’t help me and just stresses me out. I focus on the little things. Because if I do the little things well and achieve the small goals, then the big goals will fall into place, too.”

No. 1 in Europe in 2024

Chiara Tamburlini finished the 2024 season as the No. 1 player on the Ladies European Tour (LET) with three tournament victories. Last year, the St. Gallen native remained among the top 10 in Europe but did not win any more tournaments. And this year, she’s competing regularly for the first time on the major American tour, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). So far, though, she’s had a tough time overseas: Tamburlini has played in 14 tournaments and missed the cut seven times. She has finished in the top 30 only three times in 14 tournaments (17th, 25th, 27th). “This season has been ‘tricky,’” says Tamburlini, “with good weeks and not-so-good weeks alternating back and forth.”

Since last weekend, Tamburlini has been practicing on the course at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. That’s because last weekend’s Scottish Open was one of those “not-so-good weeks.” The Swiss golfer missed the cut after shooting 10 over par in her opening round. She left immediately afterward, as staying in a place where she’d experienced disappointment would have weighed on her. Tamburlini said, “It’s better to move on, practice at a new course, and refocus.”

Not yet on the schedule

The British Open, that is. A year ago, Tamburlini finished 13th at this tournament—the most prestigious women’s golf event—marking her best finish at a major to date. Tamburlini hopes to build on that this year. “I’m focusing on the things I can control: good practice sessions, good shots, and being mentally ready starting Thursday.”

The tournament near Liverpool marks the end of the series of major tournaments. In June and July, Tamburlini competed in six tournaments, four of which were majors. The fact that she was able to play in all five major tournaments this year is a success. However, the Swiss golfer is not yet on track. To secure a full LPGA Tour card for 2027, she would need to finish in 80th place in the Order of Merit. After the Scottish Open, however, she dropped to 96th place.

A Breakthrough at the British Open?

“My starting position isn’t too bad yet,” says Tamburlini. That’s because even the top 100 remain eligible to play on the LPGA—albeit with some restrictions. “I try not to think about it, because that doesn’t help me.” The fact that things haven’t gone as she’d hoped this year is due to the fact that everything is new to Tamburlini on the major tour. “The courses in the U.S. are quite different from those in Europe.”

This week, she has a chance to break through on a British course. A year ago, Tamburlini proved—with 14th-place finishes at the U.S. Open and 13th at the British Open—that she can play better than she has so far this season.

Tamburlini has a chance to make her Solheim Cup dream come true this week. And what about her dream of winning a major? Tamburlini: “It’s probably still too early for that. I’m not there yet.” After all, Chiara Tamburlini is still considered a rookie on the major tour.