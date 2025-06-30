Leandro Riedi is eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon. The Swiss loses the qualifying duel against the Brit Oliver Tarvet 4:6, 4:6, 4:6.

Riedi (ATP 503) thus failed to take advantage of a favorable starting position in his first Grand Slam tournament. The 23-year-old from Zurich was drawn against the only player ranked lower than him. In the world rankings, Tarvet, who is two years younger, is 230 places behind Riedi. He was only allowed to qualify thanks to a wild card.

With the home crowd behind him, Tarvet put in a confident performance and was particularly convincing on his own serve. He didn't give the Swiss a chance to break in three sets and only needed a good 2:20 hours to win in three sets. The fact that the 21-year-old, who plays at the University of San Diego, had never played an ATP match before was not noticeable.

While Riedi has to travel home, Tarvet now has the big duel ahead of him. The newcomer is likely to face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the second round - provided the Spaniard prevails against the Italian Fabio Fognini.