The action on the track had not yet begun, but there was already a surprise on Thursday: long-time Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi is ending his racing career after the current season. The Brazilian has been a fixture since the very first season and was the first winner of the then newly introduced all-electric racing series in Beijing in 2014.

The 41-year-old has driven 153 races to date, standing on the top step of the podium a total of 13 times and winning the drivers' title in the 2016/2017 season. In his long career, di Grassi also drove 18 races in Formula 1 in 2010 without scoring a point.