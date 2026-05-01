blue News is at Formula E in Berlin this weekend and provides you with updates from the track and insights behind the scenes of the electric racing series. Follow the live ticker to make sure you don't miss a thing!
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The anniversary
Swiss driver Sébastien Buemi will drive his 150th race in Formula E on Saturday. Find out what he has to say about it at the following link:
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It's already been a talking point
The action on the track had not yet begun, but there was already a surprise on Thursday: long-time Formula E driver Lucas di Grassi is ending his racing career after the current season. The Brazilian has been a fixture since the very first season and was the first winner of the then newly introduced all-electric racing series in Beijing in 2014.
The 41-year-old has driven 153 races to date, standing on the top step of the podium a total of 13 times and winning the drivers' title in the 2016/2017 season. In his long career, di Grassi also drove 18 races in Formula 1 in 2010 without scoring a point.
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The program
As last season, two races will take place in Berlin. It starts on Friday at 4.00 pm with the first free practice session. The second practice session will take place on Saturday morning at 9.30 am, followed by qualifying at 11.40 am and the first race at 4.05 pm (on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom).
On Sunday, there will be another free practice session before qualifying at 11.40am and the race at 4.05pm (on free TV on blue Zoom).
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Hello ...
... and welcome to Formula E in Berlin! blue News is live on site and will provide you with updates from the track and behind-the-scenes insights into the electric racing series throughout the weekend. Follow the ticker to make sure you don't miss anything!