Joël Schmied (right) and 1. FC Köln are promoted to the 1st Bundesliga thanks to a clear 4:0 home win against Kaiserslautern.

After Hamburg, Cologne also secures promotion to the Bundesliga. The surprising SV Elversberg snatch 3rd place and thus participation in the barrage.

1. FC Köln secures promotion to the Bundesliga with a 4:0 win against Kaiserslautern.

HSV, who had already been promoted, lost 3-2 to Greuther Fürth and slipped to second place on the final matchday. Cologne becomes champions.

Elversberg makes it into the barrage. Elversberg meet Heidenheim there. Show more

After Miro Muheim and Silvan Hefti, another Swiss defender, Joël Schmied, can celebrate promotion to the top German league: the Bernese player, who joined 1. FC Köln from Sion in January, celebrated a 4-0 win over Kaiserslautern with the team. The 26-year-old was substituted in the 33rd minute and was not only able to celebrate promotion, but also the title of "second division champions". HSV, who had already been promoted, dropped to second place after losing 3-2 to Greuther Fürth.

In addition to the two clubs with a long history in the Bundesliga, SV Elversberg, a club still unknown in the top division, could also be promoted. The team from the Saarland municipality of Spiesen-Elversberg, which is home to over 13,000 people, secured third place thanks to a 2:1 win against Schalke. They will now face Heidenheim in the barrage. If Elversberg prevail, it would be their third promotion in the last four years.