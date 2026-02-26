Please smile: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has had his picture taken with heads of state time and again in recent years - most recently often with Donald Trump. imago

On February 26, 2016, Gianni Infantino was elected as the new FIFA President, succeeding Sepp Blatter. We look back on special, emotional and bizarre moments with the man from Valais.

Jan Arnet

The journey begins

When FIFA was looking for a new president in 2015 following the announced resignation of Sepp Blatter, Gianni Infantino - at the time UEFA Secretary General - put himself in the running. He won the election in Zurich on 26 February 2016 against Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa from Bahrain. Infantino ran unopposed for re-election in 2019 and 2023 and was confirmed at the FIFA Congress.

A corner kick that goes around the world

Is the most powerful man in world football also a talented footballer? The video that made the rounds on the net a few years ago suggests the opposite ...

35 Iranian women arrested in front of Infantino's eyes

In March 2018, Infantino traveled to Iran and attended a football match there. Before the game, he had said that he was happy about the progress Iran was making in improving the situation of women - especially when it came to playing football.

While Infantino was sitting in the VIP stand, there were unpleasant scenes outside the stadium. 35 women were arrested by the police - because they wanted to watch the game in the stadium. When asked about the events, the FIFA boss said shortly afterwards: "We can't solve all the world's problems at FIFA. But we can always put a smile on people's faces."

March 2018: Infantino visits the then Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Keystone

Praise for Putin's Russia

Before his first World Cup as FIFA boss, in Russia in 2018, Infantino called on the "Western media" "not to paint over everything that comes from the East - from Russia or the Arab world - with dark paint". After the tournament, the Italian-Swiss announced that, in his opinion, Vladimir Putin's critics were completely wrong. "The World Cup has changed Russia." A year later, Infantino was awarded an Order of Friendship by Putin.

By the time of the next World Cup, Putin's troops had invaded Ukraine. Russia is still banned by FIFA and is not allowed to take part in any competitions. However, Infantino recently spoke out in favor of Russian teams returning to international competitions.

Gianni Infantino poses with Vladimir Putin at the 2018 World Cup. Keystone

"Qatar, Qatar, Qatar! FIFA, FIFA, FIFA!"

A few days before the draw for the 2022 World Cup, Infantino wanted to create euphoria in Qatar. In a speech, he presented the volunteer program and praised the future helpers to the skies. At the end, he tried to rouse the audience with chants.

Those present were asked to shout "Qatar" three times, then "FIFA" three times. But hardly anyone joined in and the chants died out after just a few seconds. This was promptly followed by online mockery - the scene quickly made the rounds on social media.

An early taste of a soulless World Cup - here's FIFA President Gianni Infantino trying (and failing) to start a chant of Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, FIFA, FIFA, FIFA pic.twitter.com/2c2noqO7R2 — The Upshot podcast (@UpshotTowers) March 28, 2022

The "Today I feel..." speech before the 2022 World Cup

Before the 2022 World Cup, Infantino caused an international stir at a press conference in Doha when he said: "Today I feel... gay, disabled, Arab, African, a migrant worker..." - It was a rhetorical exaggeration that was widely criticized as inappropriate and unprofessional.

The Messi robe after the World Cup victory

Argentina wins the 2022 World Cup, the pinnacle of Lionel Messi's glittering career. But shortly before the trophy presentation, a scene causes a frown. The Emir of Qatar and the FIFA President put a transparent black cloak over Messi. It is a bischt, a traditional Arab garment. Messi looks irritated, but lets it happen and a little later lifts the trophy with the bischt. Criticism is voiced that possibly the best footballer of all time is being deprived of the greatest moment of his career.

The Emir of Qatar puts a special robe on Lionel Messi. imago

FIFA Peace Prize for US President Trump

At the draw for the 2026 World Cup, Infantino awarded Donald Trump a specially created "FIFA Peace Prize" and praised him publicly - which triggered criticism for violating political neutrality and led to official complaints.

A few days ago, criticism was again voiced when Infantino appeared as a guest at the first meeting of US President Donald Trump's controversial Peace Council and proclaimed in a speech "a true partnership" between the body and world football's governing body. Fittingly, the FIFA boss donned a USA cap, which was once again seen by the media as a breach of neutrality.

Infantino dons a USA cap. Keystone

The Italo-Swiss becomes Lebanese

A few days ago, Infantino officially became a citizen of Lebanon thanks to an exemption rule applied to him. "I am proud to be Lebanese," wrote the FIFA boss in an Instagram post in mid-February. He published a video clip in which he declares - in English - his love for the Arab Mediterranean state, has his fingerprints taken for his passport and then shows it off beaming. Infantino was born in Switzerland to Italian immigrants and is married to a Lebanese woman.

Much praise - but not from Blatter

You can think what you like about Infantino. Even if the most powerful man in world football is criticized in many places and often ridiculed, he also has many supporters on his side. In more than 200 countries, the work of the association boss is rated positively, he is popular and appreciated, according to FIFA. In addition to Trump, Putin and co., prominent sports stars also repeatedly express positive opinions about Infantino.

"He has a football heart," said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently, for example. And NFL legend Tom Brady praised: "Gianni is a man of the people. Anyone who gets to know him better understands what kind of person he is and what values he represents."

One of Infantino's biggest critics, however, is his predecessor Sepp Blatter, who accused Infantino of ruling like a sun king: "Who is FIFA today? It consists only of its president Infantino. FIFA is a dictatorship!"