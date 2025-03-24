Does Alisha Lehmann have to fear for her participation in the European Championship? Keystone

Pia Sundhage, the Swiss women's national team coach, announces the squad for the next Nations League matches.

Keystone-SDA SDA

100 days before the opening game of the Euro against Norway in Basel, national coach Pia Sundhage announces the squad for the Nations League games against France (h) and Iceland (a). Alisha Lehmann is missing from the squad.

The fact that Alisha Lehmann is missing from this year's second squad may sound worrying for the Juventus player. Coumba Sow and Riola Xhemaili are also missing (again). Otherwise, Sundhage will be relying on tried-and-tested players.

After all, after gaining just one point in the first two games (0-0 at home to Iceland and 1-2 in Norway), the second tranche of games will be about keeping their place in the Nations League.

Svenja Fölmli (22) returns to the national team after a year and a half break. Fölmli (SC Freiburg) has suffered two cruciate ligament ruptures in the last three years and last played for Switzerland in October 2022. A debutant is also involved: Laia Ballesté (26), central defender and dual citizen of Spain and Switzerland, will play for Switzerland for the first time.