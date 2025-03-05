Pau Cubarsi can't believe it: KEYSTONE

The Champions League is delivering hot games again. Here are 11 scenes from Wednesday night that you might have missed amidst all the football spectacle.

Tobias Benz

Thuram's acrobatics: Raise your leg

Dumfries is first played free on the right and then plays back from the baseline to Barella, who crosses wonderfully to the second post, where Thuram steals away from the five-metre area and elegantly finishes with his right foot from point-blank range.

Kane headers powerfully

Bayern get off to a dream start. Olise has plenty of time on the right flank and crosses sharply in front of the five. Kane rises high, jumps higher than Mukiele and heads in at the bottom left.

Kvaradona is unlucky

Liverpool fail to clear a corner and Vitinha passes across to Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian flicks the ball beautifully into the left corner. But the joy is short-lived as referee Massa indicates an offside. The goalscorer is half a step too far forward when he receives Vitinha's pass. Good luck to the Reds!

Cubarsi sent off

Pau Cubarsí is sent off in the 22nd minute. It was initiated by a great dribble from Pavlidis, who broke through centrally and cleverly crossed in a running duel. The FC Barcelona defender makes a sliding tackle in front of the penalty area, misses the ball and pulls the striker off his feet.

A scuffle in Munich

Florian Wirtz dribbles through the Bayer defense at lightning speed and then collides with his own man Adli. However, Xabi Alonso and the Werkself see a supposed foul by Kimmich, who clearly plays the ball beforehand. Emotions then boil over. After a duel between Kanae and Xhaka, there is a brief scuffle. However, the referee remained very cool and calmed the situation after a long discussion with a yellow card for each team. This included Bayer's Mukiele, who later received another yellow card.

Szczęsny reflex strong

Szczęsny keeps the score at 0-0 shortly before the break. Out of nowhere, Benfica have a chance to score when a high ball flies into the penalty area and Aktürkoğlu gets his head to it. Barcelona's keeper is well advanced but saves the header with a strong reflex save from close range.

Mega blunder from Kovar

A huge mistake from Kovář makes it 2:0 for Bayern. The Werkself goalkeeper tries to intercept a cross from Kimmich with both hands and lets the ball slip through. Musiala is immediately on hand and dusts it down from close range with the tip of his right foot.

Neuer has to come off injured

Neuer had to be substituted shortly after the restart. Immediately after making it 2-0 to Munich, Manuel Neuer shows signs of a knee injury and immediately takes off his gloves. A sad end to the 150th Champions League match. New signing Jonas Urbig makes his debut in his place.

Mukiele sees yellow-red

Leverkusen are down to ten men after just over an hour. Nordi Mukiele goes too hard into a tackle with Coman on the touchline and clearly hits the Frenchman on the ankle. A clear yellow - and therefore a yellow-red card for the Frenchman.

Matchwinner Raphinha

Barcelona take the lead after an hour - outnumbered! Benfica make a fatal mistake in their build-up play as António Silva plays a cross into the back of Álvaro Fernández. Raphinha intervenes and fires centrally from over 20 meters: His slightly deflected left-footed shot strikes perfectly into the bottom right corner, Trubin stretches in vain.

Joker Elliott scores

Elliott scores with his first touch of the ball to give the Reds the lead. After a long clearance from goalkeeper Allison Becker, Núñez outpaces Marquinhos and passes across to the right, where Elliott sprints in. The joker slips the ball in on the left, Donnarumma is still there but can't stop it.