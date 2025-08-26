Breel Embolo is likely to change clubs in the next few days. Keystone

The transfer window in the top 5 leagues is still open until the end of August. Several Nati players have already changed clubs, and others could still be on the move. blue Sport does the check.

These 12 Nati players have already changed clubs* Cédric Zesiger, from Wolfsburg to Augsburg, 4 million euros (purchase option exercised)

Gregory Wüthrich, from Sturm Graz to YB, free of charge

Albian Hajdari, from Lugano to Hoffenheim, 5.5 million euros

Granit Xhaka, from Leverkusen to Sunderland, 15 million euros

Ardon Jashari, from Bruges to Milan, 36 million euros

Edimilson Fernandes, from Mainz to YB, 600,000 euros

Simon Sohm, from Parma to Fiorentina, 15 million euros

Michel Aebischer, from Bologna to Pisa, loan

Vincent Sierro, from Toulouse to Al-Shabab, 3 million euros

Dan Ndoye, from Bologna to Nottingham, 42 million euros

Dereck Kutesa, from Servette to AEK Athens, free transfer

Noah Okafor, from Milan to Leeds, 19 million euros Show more

These 13 players could still transfer*

*All players who have been in the national team squad at least once since the end of Euro 2024 are taken into account.

Without a club Yvon Mvogo

After winning promotion with Lorient, the 31-year-old goalkeeper's contract expired. It is still unclear where he will continue his career. Another French club, Stade Brest, is said to be interested in Mvogo.

BSC Young Boys David von Ballmoos

Von Ballmoos has lost his regular place in the YB goal to Marvin Keller. After last season, he made it clear to the club management that he was looking for a move. However, the Bernese have not yet found a buyer for the 30-year-old, who still has a contract with YB until 2027.

Borussia Mönchengladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin has also lost his status as number 1. He has also lost his captaincy and his place on the team council. According to media reports, Omlin is therefore leaning towards leaving Gladbach - despite having a contract until 2027.

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

He has lost his regular place in the Monaco goal to Lukas Hradecky. If he wants to be number 1 and thus remain interesting for the national team, he will probably have to change.

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

The hot Galatasaray rumors that were doing the rounds last week have died down somewhat. But Akanji was missing from the Manchester City squad at the weekend. An indication that a transfer is imminent? Everything still seems to be open.

Borussia Mönchengladbach Nico Elvedi

Despite recurring farewell rumors, Elvedi has remained loyal to Gladbach for ten years now. In the spring, however, he once again said publicly that a move in the summer could become an issue. Borussia would like to keep Elvedi, but is also reliant on transfer income. As Gladbach have already lost another central defender in Ko Itakura (to Ajax), Elvedi could stay after all. His contract runs until 2027.

Leeds United Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt moved to Leeds a year ago, but only made brief appearances in the Championship last season. Now he is said to be on the verge of moving to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. There is talk of a loan with an option to buy.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic was relegated to Ligue 2 with Montpellier and a move could now be imminent. According to media reports, FC Basel are interested in signing the Geneva player. However, staying in France does not seem out of the question. Omeragic wore the captain's armband in Montpellier's first three games of the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Two weeks ago, his transfer to Torino seemed to be a done deal, but then fell through. However, Amenda was missing from the Frankfurt squad for the season opener on Saturday. It is possible that a transfer will be finalized in the last few days.

FC Sevilla Djibril Sow

A few weeks ago, it was rumored that Sow could return to the Bundesliga. The former Frankfurt professional was apparently highly rated by VfB Stuttgart. However, the rumors have since died down. After being in Sevilla's starting eleven in the first game of the season, Sow was missing from the squad on Monday (1:2 against Getafe).

Stade Rennes Fabian Rieder

Fabian Rieder was rarely able to show his class during his loan year at Stuttgart, so the Bundesliga club decided to forego the option to buy him. Now the Bernese player has to look for a new club again - or take another shot at Rennes, where he still has a contract until 2027. The tendency is for Rieder to stay. He was in the starting eleven in the first two games of the season.

KRC Genk Andi Zeqiri

Despite a successful loan year at Standard Liège, Andi Zeqiri no longer seems to have a future at Genk. The striker was missing from the Genk squad for the first games of the season. However, there are plenty of interested parties for the 26-year-old. Gladbach and FC St.Gallen, among others, are said to be keeping an eye on Zeqiri.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo probably no longer has a future at Monaco. The club wants to sell him and the striker was missing from the squad in the first few games of the season. There is said to be interest from Italy: According to the Italian newspaper "Corriere dello Sport", AS Roma are looking at Embolo.

