The first football World Cup with 48 teams will see a record number of players taking part.

Lionel Messi is one of three players taking part in the World Cup for the sixth time

A total of 1248 professionals were nominated for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. 891 players will be making their World Cup debut, as FIFA announced when the squads were announced.

One trio will be making their sixth appearance at a World Cup: former world footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Mexico's goalkeeping icon Guillermo Ochoa.

The oldest player is Scotland's Craig Gordon at the age of 43. The youngster of the tournament is 17-year-old Gilberto Mora from Mexico. A total of 22 players will be under 20 at the start of the tournament on June 11, with seven professionals already 40 or older.

The most experienced coach is Portugal's Carlos Queiroz, who is only the second national coach after Bora Milotinovic (1986-2002) to take part in a World Cup for the fifth time in a row. After taking part with Portugal (2010) and Iran (2014, 2018, 2022), Queiroz is in charge of the Ghana national team this time.

Six teams will be competing at the World Cup with legionnaires only. Cape Verde, DR Congo, Curaçao, Senegal, Uruguay and Côte d'Ivoire are all relying on players who earn their money in foreign leagues. The situation is completely different for Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Of the 26 World Cup players, 25 each play in their own country.