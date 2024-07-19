The Challenge League kicked off on Friday evening. Three games were on the program, with one winner in each match. In the clash between Aarau and Thun, the team from Aargau came out on top.
No time? blue Sport summarizes for you
- FC Thun made a strong start to the new Challenge League season. The Bernese Oberland side won 3:1 against Aarau, with Marc Gutbub's two goals making him the match winner.
- Lausanne-Ouchy lost 3:2 against Xamax, with Lucas Pos and Mergim Qarri being red-carded for emergency fouls shortly before half-time and just before the final whistle respectively.
- Etoile Carouge celebrated their return to the Challenge League after a twelve-year absence with three points. The Geneva side beat Schaffhausen 3:2.