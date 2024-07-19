  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League opener 14 goals and two sending-offs - Aarau lack the recipe against Thun, Carouge and Xamax win

Linus Hämmerli

19.7.2024

The Challenge League kicked off on Friday evening. Three games were on the program, with one winner in each match. In the clash between Aarau and Thun, the team from Aargau came out on top.

19.7.2024

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • FC Thun made a strong start to the new Challenge League season. The Bernese Oberland side won 3:1 against Aarau, with Marc Gutbub's two goals making him the match winner.
  • Lausanne-Ouchy lost 3:2 against Xamax, with Lucas Pos and Mergim Qarri being red-carded for emergency fouls shortly before half-time and just before the final whistle respectively.
  • Etoile Carouge celebrated their return to the Challenge League after a twelve-year absence with three points. The Geneva side beat Schaffhausen 3:2.
Show more

More sport

Magnin is looking forward to the start of the season.

Magnin is looking forward to the start of the season"Pafundi, Sanches and Bernède will be on the pitch against Basel"

Fringer predicts the Super League.

Fringer predicts the Super League"That's why FC Basel can even pose a threat to YB this season"

New jerseys of the Super League clubs. FCB earns ridicule, FCSG hits the bull's eye and FCZ makes a mockery of the championship season

New jerseys of the Super League clubsFCB earns ridicule, FCSG hits the bull's eye and FCZ makes a mockery of the championship season

New market values for European Championship stars:. Yamal cracks the 100 million mark - Ndoye, Aebischer and Vargas also increase in value

New market values for European Championship stars:Yamal cracks the 100 million mark - Ndoye, Aebischer and Vargas also increase in value

Heavy fine. Jérôme Boateng is convicted of assault and battery

Heavy fineJérôme Boateng is convicted of assault and battery