Referee Stefan Horisberger shows Mohamed Camara (YB) the red card. Picture: Keystone

Young Boys survive the difficult round of 16 tie at FC Schaffhausen in the Swiss Cup without shining. Captain Mohamed Camara starts a turbulent final phase with an assault, but the champions finish the game with a superior number of players.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB advance to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup. The reigning champions overcame the hurdle of Schaffhausen thanks to a narrow 1:0 away win.

The final phase of the memorable cup match was particularly exciting. First, YB captain Mohamed Camara was sent off after an assault, but 14 minutes later YB were still playing with a superior number of players.

Marc Giger and Ben Schläppi on the Schaffhausen side were both shown red within two minutes. With nine players, the turnaround against ten Bernese was no longer possible. Show more

In the final phase, the heated cup fight between Schaffhausen and YB goes haywire. First, a scuffle broke out in the 67th minute after several tough tackles in midfield. Schaffhausen's Ben Schläppi tackles Cheikh Niasse, but is then attacked by YB captain Mohamed Camara and goes down after a grab to the neck.

While Schläppi is cautioned, Camara is sent off with a straight red card - and no longer seems to understand the world. YB goalie Marvin Keller, however, said after the final whistle: "I didn't see it exactly, but it was certainly unnecessary. We'll talk to him."

Camara's lack of composure is actually the big chance for FCS to pull off the next Cup surprise after the victory over Servette. But Ciriaco Sforza's team threw it away. Although FCS cheered the supposed equalizer in the meantime, it was disallowed by referee Stefan Horisberger. And after just 12 minutes, the superiority is gone again following a revenge foul by Marc Giger.

Lauper: "Schaffhausen played into our cards"

Giger, who had scored the winner against Servette in the previous round, sabres opponent Zachary Athekame from behind with no chance of getting the ball. "He was fouled first, there was no whistle. Then comes the reaction of a boy. It's unnecessary, but at that age - luckily the opponent didn't get hurt. That's the most important thing. Marc knows himself that it wasn't okay," said coach Sforza after the game, standing in front of his protégé.

Just 2 minutes after Giger's sending off, things got even worse for Schaffhausen. Schläppi was shown a second yellow card for a foul and was also sent to the showers early, which probably also caused YB captain Camara to take a deep breath. The Bernese team beat nine Schaffhausen players to secure victory and advance to the next round.

Sandro Lauper, the only goalscorer in the match, summed it up aptly after the game: "Playing away against a Challenge League team is always difficult. Despite the red card, we still managed the whole thing with confidence. They played into our hands afterwards. But in the end, it's all about progressing."

