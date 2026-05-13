PSG captain Ousmane Dembélé hugs team-mate and scorer of the winning goal Chwitscha Kwarazchelia Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain are once again crowned champions of France. PSG took the final step towards successfully defending their title in Ligue 1 with a 2:0 win at first-placed Lens.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A draw in the top match would have been enough for the serial champions to ensure they would no longer be displaced from the top of the Ligue 1 table on the final matchday. However, coach Luis Enrique's team left no doubts in the supplementary match and secured the 14th league title in the club's history with aplomb.

Chwitscha Kwarazchelia (29') and Ibrahim Mbaye (94') scored to ensure that the Parisians ran out winners in their eighth consecutive clash against Lens.

Never before had PSG won five Ligue 1 titles in a row, setting a new benchmark in the club's golden era of dominance. The big highlight of the season comes on May 30 with the Champions League final against Arsenal, where PSG will be looking to defend their title in Europe's premier club competition a year after their debut.

Lens can crown its great season with a cup win. The Northern French side will face Nice in the final next week.