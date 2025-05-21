They are young, talented and ready to conquer the football world: these 15 young players are among the most exciting names in Europe and beyond - and could soon make a splash.
Francesco Camarda (AC Milan, 17 years old, center forward)
In 2023, at 15 years, eight months and 15 days, he became the youngest player in the history of the Italian Serie A. Camarda combines determination with instinct - a real nine-man with a future.
Jean-Mattéo Bahoya (Eintracht Frankfurt, 20 years old, left-back)
Technically adept, strong on the dribble, courageous in one-on-one situations - Bahoya could mature into a difference-maker at Eintracht.
Hugo Larsson (Eintracht Frankfurt, 20 years old, midfield)
A complete midfielder with overview, pressing resistance and playmaking qualities. The Bundesliga is just the beginning for him.
Ayyoub Bouaddi (OSC Lille, 17 years old, midfield)
Already getting plenty of playing time in Ligue 1 at the age of 17 - Bouaddi is regarded as one of France's biggest midfield talents.
Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund, 19 years old, left-back)
Pace, technique, goal threat - Duranville has everything it takes to become Dortmund's next wing rocket.
Rodrigo Mora (FC Porto, 18 years old, attacking midfield)
Porto's latest diamond in the rough: Mora impresses with his intelligence and creativity in the final third.
Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg, 22 years old, center forward)
A powerful center forward with pace and physicality - a modern nine-man who stands out in Ligue 1 with his dynamism and finishing power.
Kenan Yıldız (Juventus, 20 years old, left-back)
A creative player with finesse and finishing power who has already shown flashes of brilliance in important games for Juve.
Dean Huijsen (AFC Bournemouth, 20 years old, central defender)
Technically strong defender. Trained at Juve and moved to Bournemouth in the Premier League a year ago. And now the big Real Madrid has struck: Huijsen is moving to the Whites for 60 million euros.
Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal, 18 years old, left-back)
Young, dynamic, tactically mature: Lewis-Skelly is one of the most exciting Arsenal talents of recent years.
Héctor Fort (FC Barcelona, 18, right-back)
Barça builds on its own talent - and Fort is emblematic of this: straightforward, efficient, capable of development.
Guillaume Restes (Toulouse, 20 years old, goalkeeper)
France's goalkeeping hopeful impresses with calmness, strong reflexes and impressive control of the penalty area.
Geovany Quenda (Sporting, 18 years old, left-back)
A real winger with tremendous acceleration - Portugal has high hopes for Quenda.
Estêvão (Palmeiras, 18 years old, right-back)
They call him "Messinho" in Brazil - Estêvão is seen by many as a future world star.
Vitor Reis (Manchester City, 19 years old, central defender)
Pep Guardiola was desperate to bring him to City - and for good reason. Mature, mature, strong in the build-up.