At 17, Lamine Yamal is already a global star. He's not the only teenager who is likely to make a splash in the coming months and years. Keystone

They are young, talented and ready to conquer the football world: these 15 young players are among the most exciting names in Europe and beyond - and could soon make a splash.

Mattéo Mayasi

Francesco Camarda (AC Milan, 17 years old, center forward)

In 2023, at 15 years, eight months and 15 days, he became the youngest player in the history of the Italian Serie A. Camarda combines determination with instinct - a real nine-man with a future.

Ready for great things: the young Italian Francesco Camarda imago

Jean-Mattéo Bahoya (Eintracht Frankfurt, 20 years old, left-back)

Technically adept, strong on the dribble, courageous in one-on-one situations - Bahoya could mature into a difference-maker at Eintracht.

Jean-Mattéo Bahoya wants to really take off in Frankfurt. Keystone

Hugo Larsson (Eintracht Frankfurt, 20 years old, midfield)

A complete midfielder with overview, pressing resistance and playmaking qualities. The Bundesliga is just the beginning for him.

Letting the Eintracht fans cheer: Hugo Larsson Uwe Anspach/dpa

Ayyoub Bouaddi (OSC Lille, 17 years old, midfield)

Already getting plenty of playing time in Ligue 1 at the age of 17 - Bouaddi is regarded as one of France's biggest midfield talents.

Ayyoub Bouaddi has also made many appearances in the Champions League. Keystone

Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund, 19 years old, left-back)

Pace, technique, goal threat - Duranville has everything it takes to become Dortmund's next wing rocket.

Julien Duranville is BVB's next big promise. DPA

Rodrigo Mora (FC Porto, 18 years old, attacking midfield)

Porto's latest diamond in the rough: Mora impresses with his intelligence and creativity in the final third.

As creative as Bruno Fernandes: Rodrigo Mora. Keystone

Emanuel Emegha (Strasbourg, 22 years old, center forward)

A powerful center forward with pace and physicality - a modern nine-man who stands out in Ligue 1 with his dynamism and finishing power.

With 14 goals this season, Emanuel Emegha is Strasbourg's high-flyer. Keystone

Kenan Yıldız (Juventus, 20 years old, left-back)

A creative player with finesse and finishing power who has already shown flashes of brilliance in important games for Juve.

Kenan Yildiz is also a hopeful for the Turkish national team. DPA

Dean Huijsen (AFC Bournemouth, 20 years old, central defender)

Technically strong defender. Trained at Juve and moved to Bournemouth in the Premier League a year ago. And now the big Real Madrid has struck: Huijsen is moving to the Whites for 60 million euros.

His first squad for the 2024 European Championship winners KEYSTONE

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal, 18 years old, left-back)

Young, dynamic, tactically mature: Lewis-Skelly is one of the most exciting Arsenal talents of recent years.

18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly scores his first goal on his international debut for England. DPA

Héctor Fort (FC Barcelona, 18, right-back)

Barça builds on its own talent - and Fort is emblematic of this: straightforward, efficient, capable of development.

Trained at La Masia: Héctor Fort. Keystone

Guillaume Restes (Toulouse, 20 years old, goalkeeper)

France's goalkeeping hopeful impresses with calmness, strong reflexes and impressive control of the penalty area.

At the age of 20, Guillaume Restes is already a regular goalkeeper in Ligue 1. Keystone

Geovany Quenda (Sporting, 18 years old, left-back)

A real winger with tremendous acceleration - Portugal has high hopes for Quenda.

Portugal's future in safe hands: Geovany Quenda. Keystone

Estêvão (Palmeiras, 18 years old, right-back)

They call him "Messinho" in Brazil - Estêvão is seen by many as a future world star.

Palmeiras top talent Estêvão. Keystone

Vitor Reis (Manchester City, 19 years old, central defender)

Pep Guardiola was desperate to bring him to City - and for good reason. Mature, mature, strong in the build-up.