Betting scandal in Turkey 17 referees arrested on suspicion of abuse of office

SDA

7.11.2025 - 09:32

In Turkey, 17 arrest warrants have been issued for referees suspected of betting on matches.
In Turkey, 17 arrest warrants have been issued for referees suspected of betting on matches.
Image: Keystone

In Turkey, 18 people have been taken into custody as part of an investigation into football referees suspected of betting on football matches.

Keystone-SDA

07.11.2025, 09:32

07.11.2025, 09:59

As the Istanbul public prosecutor's office announced on Friday, arrest warrants have been issued for a total of 21 people, including 17 referees and the president of Eyüpspor, a first division club. They are being investigated on suspicion of "abuse of office" and "influencing the result of the match".

Last week, the Turkish association's disciplinary council had already suspended 149 referees for eight to twelve months, who were accused of betting on matches. In a joint statement, the referees rejected the "despicable accusations" and declared that none of them had ever bet on a match that they themselves had refereed. Some of them also explained that the bets dated back to a time when they were still amateur referees.

