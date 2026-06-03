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Relegated to the regional league 1860 Munich is forcibly relegated again

SDA

3.6.2026 - 19:56

Relegation to the Regionalliga: 1860 Munich is forcibly relegated
Relegation to the Regionalliga: 1860 Munich is forcibly relegated
Keystone

TSV 1860 Munich will once again be relegated to the Regionalliga. The traditional club has not received its license for the 3rd division.

Keystone-SDA

03.06.2026, 19:56

03.06.2026, 19:59

"The reason for this is that our shareholder Hasan Ismaik and the companies associated with him have not fulfilled their financial commitment," the club announced on Wednesday evening. According to reports, 2.7 million euros are missing for the license. The DFB still has to review the case conclusively.

Munich, who have qualified for another 3rd division season, are experiencing a painful déjà vu. Back in 2017, Jordanian businessman Hasan Ismaik, who joined TSV as an investor in 2011, refused to make the payment of around €10 million required for a license in the 3rd division after the club was relegated from the 2nd Bundesliga. As a result, TSV 1860 had to make a fresh start in the regional league.

As the club has now announced, the aim is to "maintain business operations in an orderly manner and develop a viable perspective for the future together with the sponsors."

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