Metz player Tahirys Dos Santos was seriously injured in the fire in Crans-Montana. Picture: tahirys3/Instagram

As the French FC Metz writes in a press release, professional footballer Tahirys Dos Santos (19) was seriously injured in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. He was flown out to Germany.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 19-year-old professional footballer Tahirys Dos Santos was seriously injured in the fire in Crans-Montana.

This was announced by his club FC Metz. The young player suffered serious injuries and was flown to Germany for treatment.

The fire disaster in Crans-Montana claimed at least 40 lives and injured over 100 people. Show more

"It is with great sadness that FC Metz must announce that Tahirys Dos Santos, a youth player at the club, was injured in the fire in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve," the Ligue 1 club wrote in a press release on the club website.

The 19-year-old suffered "serious injuries" and was flown out to Germany, the statement continued. He is currently receiving treatment there. "Tahirys' state of health will be reported if there are any significant changes," wrote FC Metz, asking everyone to respect the privacy of Tahirys and his family.

"The club's executives, players, coaches and staff are deeply saddened by this news and are in the thoughts of Tahirys, who is currently struggling with his pain. The club would also like to offer its full support to his family and is working with the medical authorities to transfer Tahirys to the Mercy hospital near his home."

As the French newspaper "L'Equipe" reports, the defender had come to Switzerland for a few days' vacation. He spent the night in a hut with friends and was due to start training again in Metz on Friday.

The fire disaster in Crans-Montana claimed at least 40 lives and injured over 100 people. The fire broke out in the bar "Le Constellation" in the early hours of January 1st. The exact circumstances are still being investigated.