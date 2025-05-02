FC Thun are promoted to the Super League. The Bernese Oberland side win the top-of-the-table clash against FC Aarau 2:1, with Ethan Meichtry scoring a dream goal in the closing stages to secure promotion.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you After five years in the Challenge League, FC Thun are back in Switzerland's top division.

Thanks to a 2:1 win against Aarau, the Bernese Oberland club secured promotion to the Super League.

The decisive goal was scored in the 80th minute after a shot from 19-year-old Ethan Meichtry. Show more

After unsuccessful attempts in the barrage - against Sion in 2021 and Grasshoppers last year - Thun have now managed to go straight through. With three rounds to go, Mauro Lustrinelli's team have an eleven-point lead over chasing Aarau.

The decisive goal was scored by 19-year-old Franz-Ethan Meichtry ten minutes before the end, just four minutes after coming on as a substitute. The Thun striker scored in the top right-hand corner after Aarau had missed three good opportunities to take the lead immediately beforehand. The closest they came to scoring was Sofian Bahloul, who hit the crossbar two minutes before Thun's goal.

In an intense game in front of 10,000 spectators, the home team got off to a flying start. Layton Stewart put the Bernese Oberland side ahead in the 5th minute. However, Sofian Bahloul countered Thun's lead just one minute later. He gave Niklas Steffen no chance to defend with a beautiful shot. It was the first goal the Thun goalkeeper had conceded in his fifth match since returning to goal. He was not to be beaten again that evening.

Thun promoted after victory over Aarau - Gallery Thun beat Aarau 2:1 in a fiery atmosphere on Friday. Image: Keystone The Thun players are delighted after Franz-Ethan Meichtry's 2:1. Image: Keystone Coach Mauro Lustrinelli is one of the architects of Thun's return to the Super League. Image: Keystone The Thun Stockhorn Arena was sold out with 10,000 spectators. Image: Keystone FC Aarau can still return to the Super League via the barrage. Image: Keystone

For Aarau, a 19-game unbeaten streak came to an end. However, coach Brunello Iacopetta's team still has a chance of advancing via the barrage. As Etoile Carouge also lost 2-1 to Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, they remain six points ahead of the Geneva side.

Stade Nyonnais celebrated an important victory in the battle to avoid relegation. The western Swiss side beat Vaduz 1-0 thanks to an 11th-minute goal from Seydou Traoré. The second win in a row puts them seven points clear of bottom club Schaffhausen, with Hakan Yakin's team able to catch up at Will on Sunday.

Highlights of the other games in the Challenge League

The goals in the videos