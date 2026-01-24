Fabian Rieder (right) does not let Bayern's youngster Lennart Karl get away Keystone

Bayern Munich suffer their first defeat in the 19th round of the Bundesliga. The champions lost 2-1 at home to Augsburg, while Mainz continued to make up ground in the basement under coach Urs Fischer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thanks to a header from a corner by Hiroki Ito in the 23rd minute, Bayern Munich were on course for another must-win until the final quarter of an hour. Then Arthur Chaves and Han-Noah Massengo turned the game on its head within six minutes. Michael Olise hit the crossbar for the home team in stoppage time. Cédric Zesiger played through for Augsburg, Fabian Rieder came off the bench and contributed to the turnaround.

Bayern Munich had won 16 of their 18 Bundesliga games and drawn twice before their blunder against Augsburg. Their only competitive defeat of the season was the 3-1 loss at Arsenal in the Champions League. First-placed Borussia Dortmund now have the opportunity to close the gap to eight points with an away win in the evening game at Union Berlin.

Eintracht Frankfurt missed out on an escape in their first league match since the departure of coach Dino Toppmöller. The 2022 Europa League winners, coached on an interim basis by Dennis Schmitt/Alexander Meier and featuring Aurèle Amenda in the starting eleven, were beaten 3-1 at home by fourth-placed Hoffenheim after taking the lead.

Like Bayern, the game slipped away from Frankfurt in the second half. From the 52nd minute onwards, they conceded goals from 1:0 to 1:3 within 13 minutes. Amenda also cut an unfortunate figure when conceding the third goal. After a solid first half, the Swiss defender deflected a cross from Vladimir Coufal into his own goal.

The home team thus remained winless in the league for the fifth time in a row and also conceded three goals in the fifth championship match of the year. Hoffenheim defended their 3rd place ahead of Leipzig, who won 3-0 on Leonidas Stergiou's debut in Heidenheim thanks to goals from Ridle Baku, Antonio Nusa and David Raum.

Mainz continued their race to catch up in the basement under Urs Fischer. A week after the 2-1 defeat in Cologne, their only defeat to date under the Swiss coach, Mainz turned a 1-0 deficit at home to Wolfsburg into a 3-1 win in the final 25 minutes, with Phillip Tietz, Stefan Bell and Nadiem Amiri scoring from the penalty spot to turn the game around.

Brief telegrams and standings:

Bayern Munich - Augsburg 1:2 (1:0). - Goals: 23rd Ito 1:0. 75th Arthur Chaves 1:1. 81st Massengo 1:2. - Comments: Augsburg with Zesiger and Rieder (until 74).

Mainz 05 - Wolfsburg 3:1 (0:1). - Goals: 3. Amoura 0:1. 68. Tietz 1:1. 73. Bell 2:1. 83. Amiri (penalty) 3:1. - Comments: Mainz with Widmer. 22nd Grabara (Wolfsburg) saves penalty from Tietz.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Hoffenheim 1:3 (1:0). - Goals: 18. Kalimuendo 1:0. 52. Moerstedt 1:1. 60. Kabak 1:2. 65. Amenda (own goal) 1:3. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda.

Heidenheim - Leipzig 0:3 (0:0). - Goals: 62. Baku 0:1. 68. Nusa 0:2. 70. Raum 0:3. - Remarks: Heidenheim with Stergiou.

Bayer Leverkusen - Werder Bremen 1:0 (1:0). - Goal: 37. Vázquez 1:0. - Remarks: Werder Bremen with Schmidt (until 46.).