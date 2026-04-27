297 days after: Musiala and the bad PSG memories - Gallery The shock moment: Jamal Musiala grabs his injured left leg in pain at the Club World Cup. (archive picture) Image: dpa The laughter is back: Jamal Musiala celebrating a goal in Mainz. Image: dpa 297 days after: Musiala and the bad PSG memories - Gallery The shock moment: Jamal Musiala grabs his injured left leg in pain at the Club World Cup. (archive picture) Image: dpa The laughter is back: Jamal Musiala celebrating a goal in Mainz. Image: dpa

Bayern star Musiala will never get these images out of his head. The international injured his left leg badly against Paris at the Club World Cup. Now it's time for a reunion.

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Jamal Musiala had better limit his media consumption before his emotional reunion with Paris Saint-Germain. Because there's one thing the German international no longer likes to see: Pictures of his serious leg injury. "There's no way I'm looking at those anymore," said the 23-year-old during his long road back to former strength.

Of course, in the run-up to the big Champions League semi-final against PSG, the drama that took place on July 5, 2025 at the Club World Cup in Atlanta will be recalled in detail. Musiala was seriously injured in a violent collision with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as Bayern lost 2-0 to Paris in the quarter-final. Anyone who saw the television images of the left leg will never forget them.

The unforgettable images from Atlanta

Lying on the pitch, Musiala screamed in pain, with team-mates and opponents standing around him in horror. The Bayern professional had to be flown home to Germany the next day in an air ambulance. He underwent surgery on his broken fibula and severely damaged ankle. Months of rehab followed, as well as minor setbacks.

Now the circle closes on Tuesday (9 p.m. live on blue Sport) in the semi-final first leg. 297 days after Atlanta, Musiala will face PSG again at the Parc des Princes, albeit without Donnarumma, who now plays for Manchester City.

The foot holds, the "laughter" is back

And Musiala seems ready for this mental test and for new Magic Musiala moments. In Bayern's crazy 4:3 win in Mainz, he shone again as a joker with a goal and an assist. "That jubilation, that smile - when an attacking player has that, everything is solved, everything is fine," said coach Vincent Kompany afterwards. Musiala felt "that freedom" in his game again, the Belgian explained. And that at the best moment, in the treble final spurt with Bayern - and just a few weeks before the World Cup in America.

Musiala looks fearless on the pitch again. He has improved physically over the past ten months. "I'm doing a lot of extra things to keep my foot feeling fresh," he reported. Fear? "I try not to think about it at all. I have more confidence in my foot from game to game."

Kompany has carefully introduced the playmaker, who is needed even more urgently following the absence of Serge Gnabry. "You don't come out of these long, tough injuries without needing this adaptation. It's not always uphill," said the coach: "We're enjoying what he's giving us now." Musiala should lead Bayern to the Champions League final.

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