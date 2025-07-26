Three football matches in four days, concerts by Ed Sheeran and then the Bayern stars as guests - the Letzigrund is currently under enormous strain. Stadium manager Peter Landolt talks to blue Sport about the challenges.

Luca Betschart

The European Championship semi-final between Germany and Spain last Wednesday, the Super League opener between Zurich and Sion on Friday and the match between GC and Lucerne on Saturday - Peter Landolt, stadium manager of the Letzigrund, currently has his hands full.

"It's a very intense time," says Landolt, adding: "It's a huge effort and it's gigantic how many people have had to work on it." They were also able to count on the support of UEFA and the Swiss league. "FCZ and GC also have to make compromises."

And it continues in quick succession. Ed Sheeran will be holding two concerts at the Letzigrund on August 2 and 3. The Bayern stars will also make a guest appearance on August 12 for the test match against GC. Incidentally, we are giving away tickets for this scorcher.