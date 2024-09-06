Switzerland lose a turbulent Nations League opener against Denmark 0:2. Joke-red against Elvedi, yellow-red against Xhaka and a scuffle after 0:1. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Michael Wegmann

Note: 4.5 Goal Gregor Kobel

The first three touches of the ball on his international debut as "No.1"? All Akanji back passes. But the longer they go on, the more athletic it becomes for Kobel. The BVB keeper put in a top performance until the 0:1, which doesn't seem unstoppable.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Nico Elvedi

Back in the starting line-up after Schär's retirement. Important tackle against Groenbaek (12th minute), also a good performance. Then sent off shortly after the break. Because instead of Dolberg's foul, referee Siebert first showed Elvedi a yellow card and then, after VAR consultation, even a red. Now suspended against Spain after the joke red.

Note: 5.0 Defense Manuel Akanji

Calm and composed on the ball and in the build-up play, still in European Championship form. He has the defense under control and runs off his opponents. The best Swiss player in Denmark.

Grade: 4.0 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Struggled with the defiant Danes for the first few minutes, then quickly adapted to the rhythm and also went forward. Most striking scene: His cross onto Widmer's head. Solid performance.

Note: 4.5 Midfield Silvan Widmer

Stupid yellow for delaying a throw-in shortly after the break. Otherwise confident and with a lot of forward movement. Unlucky with his header chance. Good performance until his substitution after 65 minutes.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Remo Freuler

Always playable, tough in tackles. Freuler is on the move a lot, works hard. Freuler holds his own against the strong Danes.

Grade: 3.0 Midfield Granit Xhaka

Calm until 0:1, then he exploded. He was so annoyed that the Danes continued to play before 0-1, even though Embolo was lying on the ground, that he was shown a yellow card. Shortly afterwards, he gets a yellow-red card for leaving his leg down. Despite all the emotion, the second yellow is superfluous. Therefore unsatisfactory.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Michel Aebischer

Plays on the left as he did at the European Championship before Rodriguez, often moving into the middle. Aebischer puts in an appealing performance. Solid but inconspicuous performance.

Grade: 4.0 Striker Fabian Rieder

The neo-Stuttgarter was more conspicuous at the European Championships. Like Vargas, had to eat hard bread against the robust Danes. Little assertiveness. Played more conspicuously at the European Championship than on Thursday evening in Copenhagen.

Note: 3.0 Sturm Breel Embolo

Admittedly, he doesn't have it easy in the center of the attack, regularly getting his socks kicked off by the Danish lumps. But has problems receiving and carrying the ball. Misses a great chance to make it 1:1. Not his evening.

Note: 3.5 Sturm Ruben Vargas

Inconspicuous game. The nimble winger lacks the necessary water displacement against these Danes. He gets through once or twice, but nothing more. Just insufficient.

Substitute player

Grade: 4.5 Defense Gregory Wüthrich

Came on for Vargas after the red card against Elvedi in the 53rd minute. Just missed the ball before the 0:1. National team debut? Satisfactory.

– Defense Becir Omeragic

Came on for Widmer in the 65th minute. Too short for a rating.

– Midfield Dennis Zakaria

Came on for Rieder in the 65th minute. Too short for a rating.

– Forward Kwadwo Duah

Came on in the 91st for Embolo. Too short for a rating.

– Storm Zeki Amdouni

Coming on for Aebischer in the 91st minute. Too short for a rating.