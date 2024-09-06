Switzerland lose a turbulent Nations League opener against Denmark 0:2. Joke-red against Elvedi, yellow-red against Xhaka and a scuffle after 0:1. The Nati players in the individual critique.
Goal
Gregor Kobel
The first three touches of the ball on his international debut as "No.1"? All Akanji back passes. But the longer they go on, the more athletic it becomes for Kobel. The BVB keeper put in a top performance until the 0:1, which doesn't seem unstoppable.
Defense
Nico Elvedi
Back in the starting line-up after Schär's retirement. Important tackle against Groenbaek (12th minute), also a good performance. Then sent off shortly after the break. Because instead of Dolberg's foul, referee Siebert first showed Elvedi a yellow card and then, after VAR consultation, even a red. Now suspended against Spain after the joke red.
Defense
Manuel Akanji
Calm and composed on the ball and in the build-up play, still in European Championship form. He has the defense under control and runs off his opponents. The best Swiss player in Denmark.
Defense
Ricardo Rodriguez
Struggled with the defiant Danes for the first few minutes, then quickly adapted to the rhythm and also went forward. Most striking scene: His cross onto Widmer's head. Solid performance.
Midfield
Silvan Widmer
Stupid yellow for delaying a throw-in shortly after the break. Otherwise confident and with a lot of forward movement. Unlucky with his header chance. Good performance until his substitution after 65 minutes.
Midfield
Remo Freuler
Always playable, tough in tackles. Freuler is on the move a lot, works hard. Freuler holds his own against the strong Danes.
Midfield
Granit Xhaka
Calm until 0:1, then he exploded. He was so annoyed that the Danes continued to play before 0-1, even though Embolo was lying on the ground, that he was shown a yellow card. Shortly afterwards, he gets a yellow-red card for leaving his leg down. Despite all the emotion, the second yellow is superfluous. Therefore unsatisfactory.
Midfield
Michel Aebischer
Plays on the left as he did at the European Championship before Rodriguez, often moving into the middle. Aebischer puts in an appealing performance. Solid but inconspicuous performance.
Striker
Fabian Rieder
The neo-Stuttgarter was more conspicuous at the European Championships. Like Vargas, had to eat hard bread against the robust Danes. Little assertiveness. Played more conspicuously at the European Championship than on Thursday evening in Copenhagen.
Sturm
Breel Embolo
Admittedly, he doesn't have it easy in the center of the attack, regularly getting his socks kicked off by the Danish lumps. But has problems receiving and carrying the ball. Misses a great chance to make it 1:1. Not his evening.
Sturm
Ruben Vargas
Inconspicuous game. The nimble winger lacks the necessary water displacement against these Danes. He gets through once or twice, but nothing more. Just insufficient.
Substitute player
Defense
Gregory Wüthrich
Came on for Vargas after the red card against Elvedi in the 53rd minute. Just missed the ball before the 0:1. National team debut? Satisfactory.
Defense
Becir Omeragic
Came on for Widmer in the 65th minute. Too short for a rating.
Midfield
Dennis Zakaria
Came on for Rieder in the 65th minute. Too short for a rating.
Forward
Kwadwo Duah
Came on in the 91st for Embolo. Too short for a rating.
Storm
Zeki Amdouni
Coming on for Aebischer in the 91st minute. Too short for a rating.