The Young Boys players prepare for the Champions League match in Stuttgart.

Young Boys must score points in the Champions League in Stuttgart on Wednesday evening to keep their small chance of progressing. The support of the fans will not be enough.

Young Boys face Stuttgart in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Stuttgart are the favorites. YB interim coach Joël Magnin says before the game that it will be very important to be able to react immediately to setbacks.

YB striker Cedric Itten will face four former team-mates - Fabian Rieder, Leonidas Stergiou, Ermedin Demirovic and Jamie Leweling. Show more

Zero points and 2:17 goals - that is the Bernese side's sobering result after the first five games in the current Champions League. With Slovan Bratislava and, very surprisingly, Leipzig, only two other teams are still without points. To make matters worse against Stuttgart, the Bundesliga side are also in desperate need of points after their recent 5-1 defeat away to Red Star Belgrade. "It's clear to everyone that the game has become even more important," said Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness.

So how will YB cope against the favorites? "We have to play in a very disciplined manner and act as a team," said YB coach Joël Magnin in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. "It will also be very important that we can react immediately to setbacks."

Minimal chances of progressing

YB failed to do so on Saturday in Sion, conceding three goals within 15 minutes in the first half in a 3-1 defeat. The defending Super League champions seemed to be on the right track after a weak start to the season. Magnin is at a loss to explain this relapse, but immediately clarifies: "Now it's a different competition. The quality of the opposition is higher and we have to adapt to that."

After the game against Stuttgart, YB will host Servette on Sunday in the last game of the year. The ninth-placed Bernese can't really afford another defeat in the championship. At the same time, their chances of progressing in the Champions League are minimal. How is Magnin dealing with this challenge? "We're also still in the Cup. We have to plan every game well. That's not easy. It's a new situation for me, but many at the club are used to it. We haven't done too badly so far."

3,500 YB fans expected

So the Super League doesn't enjoy a higher status? "We represent Switzerland here and that's why we want to score points," emphasizes Magnin. In addition, around 3,500 YB fans are expected in the stadium, a club record for an away game in Europe.

The clash against Stuttgart is a special match for Cedric Itten, who knows the Bundesliga from his time at Greuther Fürth. The 27-year-old striker has also played with four VfB players - Fabian Rieder, Leonidas Stergiou, Ermedin Demirovic and Jamie Leweling. "For me, the Bundesliga is similar to Switzerland, but the athletic level is higher," says Itten. "I think we have a good chance if we bring our best performance to the pitch."