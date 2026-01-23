Spain set a record with its 2-0 victory over France in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday evening. Coach Luis de la Fuente's team has gone 37 competitive games without a loss.

Pedro Porro, who scored the goal that made it 2-0 against the French, pumps his fist in celebration

With its 37th competitive match without a loss in regulation time, Spain tied Italy’s record. The Azzurri had also gone 37 games without a loss between 2018 and 2021 under Roberto Mancini. Ironically, the streak ended against Spain with a 1-2 loss in the Nations League semifinals.

In the World Cup final, the “Roja” now has the chance to set the record on its own. Another game without a loss would extend the streak to 38 games. Losses in shootouts do not count as such in the statistics.