Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha rises to the occasion against Spain and secures a point for the West Africans in their World Cup debut.

Syl Battistuzzi

Top favorite Spain suffered the first major World Cup upset and stumbled into the tournament with a 0-0 draw against underdog Cape Verde. In front of 67,640 fans in Atlanta, the European champions were dominant but almost completely harmless in front of the goal.

Ferran Torres (39') hit the crossbar after a pass from Marc Cucurella, but goalkeeper Vozinha made a strong save on Mikel Oyarzabal’s follow-up. The Cape Verdean goalkeeper was now in the zone, immediately thwarting the next two golden opportunities from Torres (45th) and Aymeric Laporte (45+2).

Even after the break, the highly decorated stars were thwarted by the 40-year-old keeper, who is under contract with GD Chaves in the Portuguese second division. His contract with the club expires at the end of this month. His future remains uncertain. In Europe, he has previously played in Cyprus, Moldova, and Slovakia.

After 72 minutes, coach Luis de la Fuente brought on superstar Lamine Yamal. But even the wonder kid couldn’t get past the 90-time international.

Vozinha becomes a hero against Spain. KEYSTONE

In the end, the Iberians recorded 27 shots on goal, but there was no getting past Vozinha (7 saves!) on Monday. The 40-year-old—whose market value is 50,000 euros —is thus the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in his World Cup debut. After the final whistle, tears streamed down the match-winner’s face.

“I cried because of my grandparents,” said the “Man of the Match.” “I grew up with them, and sadly, they passed away a few years ago. They did everything for me.”

His mother’s situation also brought tears to the goalie’s eyes. “She couldn’t be here today because we couldn’t pay the visa bond in time,” Vozinha explained. The U.S. government requires a bond for visas from citizens of certain countries. In the case of Cape Verde, this ranges from $5,000 to $15,000.

Vozinha means “little grandmother” in Portuguese

The fact that he always wore the name Vozinha on his back stems from his childhood nickname and a coincidence at the start of his international career. “I often played soccer with older kids on the streets of my hometown. Because I was very ambitious, I got upset over the losses and would stomp home angrily afterward,” he told “FIFA.com.” “Since I lived with my grandparents, the other kids teased me by saying I’d go complain to my grandparents. That’s how I got the nickname Vozinha.”

All of Cape Verde came to know the goalkeeper as Vozinha. When he moved to Angola for his first stint abroad, he wanted to play under his birth name, Josimar—a name he’d been given in honor of the former Brazilian full-back. But there was already a Josimar at his new club, so he stuck with Vozinha.

Mikel Oyarzabal also made it into the history books. The Spaniard is the first player since 1966 not to touch the ball even once in the first thirty minutes of a World Cup match.