Manuel Neuer is not saying goodbye just yet. The 40-year-old is staying at FC Bayern for another year. (archive picture) Sven Hoppe/dpa

Manuel Neuer still wants to play football. Germany's record goalkeeper extends his contract with FC Bayern. He continues to chase titles. Crown Prince Jonas Urbig still has to be patient.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manuel Neuer will not end his career at the end of the season. The club has announced that the 40-year-old goalkeeper will extend his contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2027.

Neuer moved from Schalke 04 to the German record champions in 2011 and has since played almost 600 competitive matches. In addition to 13 league titles, he also won the Champions League twice with Bayern Munich (2013 and 2020).

With the contract extension, 22-year-old Jonas Urbig will have to wait a little longer for his promotion to number one. Show more

Manuel Neuer still hasn't had enough of professional football at the age of 40. Germany's record goalkeeper is postponing the end of his career even further. The captain has extended his expiring contract with FC Bayern Munich once again until mid-2027, as confirmed by the German record champions after there were growing signs that the exceptional keeper would continue to play in the Bayern jersey.

After winning numerous titles, the Bayern captain could end his current 15th season in Munich with the double. His 13th championship is already in the bag, and on May 23rd he could win the DFB Cup in the final against defending champions VfB Stuttgart at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The young Jonas Urbig (22) will have to wait for the promotion to number one for the time being.

Ulreich also stays - reasons and praise

"I took my time to make the decision and am now very happy. All the conditions are right here: We can beat anyone with this team, I enjoy going to Säbener Strasse every day and perform to the best of my ability," said Neuer, explaining his contract extension.

Together with him, Sven Ulreich (37) also extended his contract until 2027. "In our goalkeeping team, we stick together and try to keep raising the bar, constantly push each other and prepare ourselves optimally for the games," emphasized Neuer.

"FC Bayern has a number of absolutely exceptional goalkeepers in its history - and Manuel Neuer has a very special place here: he is the face of not just one, but two generations and a captain who is an outstanding role model both on and off the pitch," said Bayern President Herbert Hainer, praising the goalkeeper. And sporting director Max Eberl added: "We have a clear plan for the goalkeeping set-up and are implementing it step by step: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich and Jonas Urbig form a goalkeeping team in which everyone has their role and which develops together."

Born in Gelsenkirchen, Neuer moved to Munich for around 30 million euros in the summer of 2011 after winning the DFB Cup with his home club FC Schalke 04. The transfer was an absolute success story for the record champions and the goalkeeper.

A familiar picture: Manuel Neuer with the championship trophy on the Munich town hall balcony. (archive picture) Daniel Löb/dpa

Neuer took the goalkeeping game to a new level with his special style. For years, he was considered the best goalkeeper in the world. He is still one of the best - when he is fit. His absences have become more frequent in recent years. This season, for example, he has often been replaced by the young Urbig.

Many titles and great comebacks

From the 2010 World Cup to the 2024 European Championship, Neuer was the number one in the national team at all major tournaments. He retired after the home European Championships two years ago. He is Germany's record keeper with 124 caps.

Neuer's greatest success with the DFB team was winning the title at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In recent weeks and months, there has been repeated speculation about a national team comeback for the upcoming World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA. However, Neuer has so far denied this.

In Munich, Neuer celebrated a decade and a half of championship titles. He won the Champions League twice with FC Bayern and the treble (2013, 2020). One of his special achievements is that he fought his way back into goal several times after serious injuries. Especially after a skiing accident following the 2022 World Cup, when he was threatened with the end of his career due to a complicated leg fracture. This will now happen after the 2026/27 season at the earliest, at the age of 41.