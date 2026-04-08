Manuel Neuer put in a great performance against Real Madrid Keystone

Manuel Neuer is man of the match in Bayern's victory in Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He drove Real's strikers to despair - two years after a bitter evening at the Bernabeu.

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The new day had already dawned when Manuel Neuer led his team-mates to the banquet in the ballroom of the team hotel to the rhythmic clapping of the fans. Afterwards, the man of the evening received a special round of applause when CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen explicitly singled out the captain from "our fantastic team" in his speech after the 2:1 in the "European Clasico".

"We had something in our game today that Real Madrid didn't have. We had our 'X-factor', our forty, our world-class goalkeeper. Manuel, you were exceptional today," said Dreesen.

This time, Neuer left the famous Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as a triumphant player - two years after his momentous mistake in the bitter semi-final defeat to the Whites. A few days after his 40th birthday, Neuer more than deserved the "Man of the Match" award. Even the Spanish newspaper "As" paid homage to Bayern's goalkeeper on Wednesday. "Neuer put in a heroic performance," the paper wrote.

"It was an important game for me"

Neuer was the match-winner with his reflexes, his charisma and his actions as a "libero" outside of his actual territory, the penalty area - even though attacking aces Luis Diaz and Harry Kane were the match-winning goalscorers. It was Bayern's first regular-season success at the Bernabeu in 25 years. After nine previous games without a win against the Whites, the curse was broken.

"It was an important day, an important game for me," said Neuer after a number of brilliant saves against Real's star strikers Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior. When he said these words in the stadium catacombs, he was standing in the exact same place where he had tried to explain his lapse on a Vinicius Junior shot, which led to the 2-1 defeat, with "a minimal mole in the pitch" in May of the year before last. "In principle, I played a similar game back then," Neuer said with satisfaction on his return to Real's football temple.

In his 158th game in the Champions League, he was only powerless when the powerful Mbappé scored the equalizer. Looking ahead to the second leg next Wednesday, Neuer warned: "It was the first step. A tough piece of work awaits us in Munich."

Decision on future "later"

Neuer's performance in front of the eyes of the football world was so good that he was immediately bombarded with questions from reporters about a return to the national team and a fifth World Cup after all. "We don't need to raise the subject at all," the 2014 world champion vigorously rebutted several times. "I've said my piece on the matter. I'm concentrating on FC Bayern."

Reaching the semi-finals against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool FC, the hunt for his third treble after 2013 and 2020 - that's what's currently driving Neuer. It is still unclear what he will do in the summer. Another year at Bayern? Or will he quit after all? Neuer said in Madrid that there is "no time for this decision at the moment".

The two recent muscle injuries to his calf had thwarted his original schedule. He actually wanted to find out in February and March "what level he was still at". But then he was injured twice. "Many factors play a role - including how my health is," explained Neuer. "The 'crunch time performance', I'm still missing that. We have all the time in the world, the club and me. We're relaxed about that."

Sporting director Max Eberl indicated that the club would extend the contract with its number one once again. "Manuel has performed brilliantly here and saved us in one situation or another. He now wants to play the games in April. He doesn't need to make any more big arguments. He should just stay healthy. And then we'll sit down."