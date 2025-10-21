43 goals were scored on this Champions League Tuesday - a record in one evening in the top flight! Wins for Dortmund, Inter, Barça, Arsenal, PSG, ManCity, Newcastle and Eindhoven.

Patrick Lämmle

Gregor Kobel and Borussia Dortmund struggled for an hour in Copenhagen, but ultimately won 4:2 to remain unbeaten in the top flight. Felix Nmecha shone with a brace.

Fermin Lopez even scored three times in Barça's 6:1 victory over Olympiakos. It was Barcelona's second win after the Spanish champions had lost to PSG in the previous round.

The Parisians continued their run in an eventful match in Leverkusen. By the 40th minute, the two teams had each scored a goal and received a red card. The visitors from France then scored three more goals before the break, two by Désiré Doué, to put the game beyond doubt. The current title holders now have maximum points after three rounds.

In addition to PSG, Inter Milan and Arsenal can also claim this. The Italians won 4:0 away at Union Saint-Gilloise, with Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji clearly winning the "Swiss duel" with Marc Giger. While Sommer played through, Akanji (46th minute) and Giger (61st) were substituted in the second half.

In London, the score between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid was still 0-0 at the break, but in the end the English side also prevailed 4-0. Viktor Gyökeres, who has often been criticized recently, experienced a special satisfaction: after seven games without a goal, the Swedish striker scored a brace.

On this overall high-scoring Champions League evening, on which PSV Eindhoven also celebrated a resounding 6:2 victory over Napoli, one match remained scoreless: Kairat Almaty won their first point in the premier class against Pafos, but were only partially satisfied. The visitors from Cyprus had João Correia sent off with a straight red card in the 4th minute. However, the Kazakhs were unable to use their superior numbers to secure the victory they had hoped for.