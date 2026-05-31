13,380 spectators in St.Gallen watch a strong first half for Switzerland in their World Cup test against Jordan. Murat Yakin then made six changes at the break and eleven in total, which put a spanner in the works. In the end, however, Switzerland won 4:1. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 5 Goal Yvon Mvogo

He passes all the tests with flying colors and shows once again that Mvogo can be relied on if Kobel is absent. He remains out at the break.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Denis Zakaria

Zakaria as a right-back in a three-man defense? That works! The trained midfielder showed an almost flawless first half, after which he was substituted.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Manuel Akanji

In the Jordanians' very first attack, he allows himself to be overrun somewhat easily, but after that the opposing attackers see no more room against the Inter defender - until the goal conceded shortly after the break. Akanji wants to press up front and then misses at the back when the long ball comes in. After the game, he explains what didn't quite go right in this scene:

Grade: 5 Defense Nico Elvedi

It felt like he won every duel, but he wasn't really challenged. Was substituted at the break.

Grade: 5 Midfield Johan Manzambi

He does a lot of advertising on his own behalf, can be found everywhere on the pitch and creates several scoring chances for Switzerland. In the 23rd minute, he came very close to scoring himself with a shot that hit the post. He was substituted at the break.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Remo Freuler

As usual, strong in running and tackling. He won the penalty to make it 1:0, but was otherwise unremarkable. Finished after the first half.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

His shot from 20 meters in the 19th minute fizzes just over the goal. He is the usual pacemaker in the Swiss team. A moment of carelessness creeps in when he fails to see his opponent as he passes back to Mvogo. Xhaka is lucky that Mvogo makes the save and immediately thanks the keeper. The second penalty is then a matter for the boss: Xhaka leaves the goalkeeper no chance.

Note: 5 Midfield Michel Aebischer

He once again gets to play as a left midfielder. What a move before the 2:0! After a kick, he moves inside, takes the ball directly and launches Ndoye with a dream pass. In the second half, he missed another great chance himself.

Note: 5 Sturm Dan Ndoye

With a strong individual move, he creates the first goal chance for the national team, but then shoots wide of the goal from a good position. He did better in the 33rd minute when he kept his cool in front of goal to make it 2-0. Is a constant source of danger.

Note: 5 Storm Breel Embolo

Strong in the way he sets up his teammates time after time. When the referee decides to award a penalty after 26 minutes following VAR intervention, he grabs the ball and converts it safely. Shortly before the half-time whistle, he takes the second penalty, but then leaves it to Xhaka to take it. After the break, Embolo set up another top chance for Fassnacht before missing his next big chance completely unmarked and miserably. Nevertheless, a strong performance from Embolo.

Note: 4.5 Sturm Ruben Vargas

Much of the action in the starting phase was down his left flank. Storms into the Jordan goalkeeper alone after 12 minutes, but fails to put the ball in the net. Luck was not always on his side and he was substituted at the break.

Substitutes

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Mvogo Marvin Keller

The YB goalie makes his international debut. Bitter: Six minutes after the restart, he concedes his first goal. But there is hardly anything Keller can do to stop Odeh Fakhoury's well-placed shot. He was unable to make a big impression after that.

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Manzambi Silvan Widmer

Doesn't look good when conceding the goal because he turns away instead of getting into the shooting lane. His usual offensive drive rarely makes an appearance.

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Elvedi Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez misjudges the long ball that leads to the goal against and then fails to get into the duel. However, it would be wrong to blame him alone. After that, he plays solidly without falling up or down.

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Zakaria Luca Jaquez

His involvement was still in doubt at the start of the week after he was injured in the DFB Cup final. A few careless mistakes creep in.

Note: 5 From the 46th minute for Freuler Ardon Jashari

After Xhaka's substitution, he is the boss in midfield. He set up Aebischer's mega chance with a sweet pass from his ankle and then had a hand in the 4-1.

Note: 5 From the 46th minute for Ndoye Christian Fassnacht

Misses the 4:0 shortly after the break - and then makes the difference half an hour later. Speculates correctly on a counter-attack when he receives the ball from an opponent. The Super League top scorer then remains ice-cold in front of goal.

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Vargas Zeki Amdouni

First national team game for Amdouni since June 2025. And he gets off to a good start with two shots. After that, he faded a little.

Note: – From the 61st minute for Akanji Eray Cömert

Too short an outing for a grade.

Grade: – From the 61st minute for Aebischer Miro Muheim

Too brief an appearance to be graded.

– From 61st minute for Xhaka Djibril Sow

Too short an intervention to be graded.

Grade: – From 71st minute for Embolo Cedric Itten

Too short an intervention for a grade.