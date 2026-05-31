13,380 spectators in St.Gallen watch a strong first half for Switzerland in their World Cup test against Jordan. Murat Yakin then made six changes at the break and eleven in total, which put a spanner in the works. In the end, however, Switzerland won 4:1. The Nati players in the individual critique.
Goal
Yvon Mvogo
He passes all the tests with flying colors and shows once again that Mvogo can be relied on if Kobel is absent. He remains out at the break.
Defense
Denis Zakaria
Zakaria as a right-back in a three-man defense? That works! The trained midfielder showed an almost flawless first half, after which he was substituted.
Defense
Manuel Akanji
In the Jordanians' very first attack, he allows himself to be overrun somewhat easily, but after that the opposing attackers see no more room against the Inter defender - until the goal conceded shortly after the break. Akanji wants to press up front and then misses at the back when the long ball comes in. After the game, he explains what didn't quite go right in this scene:
Defense
Nico Elvedi
It felt like he won every duel, but he wasn't really challenged. Was substituted at the break.
Midfield
Johan Manzambi
He does a lot of advertising on his own behalf, can be found everywhere on the pitch and creates several scoring chances for Switzerland. In the 23rd minute, he came very close to scoring himself with a shot that hit the post. He was substituted at the break.
Midfield
Remo Freuler
As usual, strong in running and tackling. He won the penalty to make it 1:0, but was otherwise unremarkable. Finished after the first half.
Midfield
Granit Xhaka
His shot from 20 meters in the 19th minute fizzes just over the goal. He is the usual pacemaker in the Swiss team. A moment of carelessness creeps in when he fails to see his opponent as he passes back to Mvogo. Xhaka is lucky that Mvogo makes the save and immediately thanks the keeper. The second penalty is then a matter for the boss: Xhaka leaves the goalkeeper no chance.
Midfield
Michel Aebischer
He once again gets to play as a left midfielder. What a move before the 2:0! After a kick, he moves inside, takes the ball directly and launches Ndoye with a dream pass. In the second half, he missed another great chance himself.
Sturm
Dan Ndoye
With a strong individual move, he creates the first goal chance for the national team, but then shoots wide of the goal from a good position. He did better in the 33rd minute when he kept his cool in front of goal to make it 2-0. Is a constant source of danger.
Storm
Breel Embolo
Strong in the way he sets up his teammates time after time. When the referee decides to award a penalty after 26 minutes following VAR intervention, he grabs the ball and converts it safely. Shortly before the half-time whistle, he takes the second penalty, but then leaves it to Xhaka to take it. After the break, Embolo set up another top chance for Fassnacht before missing his next big chance completely unmarked and miserably. Nevertheless, a strong performance from Embolo.
Sturm
Ruben Vargas
Much of the action in the starting phase was down his left flank. Storms into the Jordan goalkeeper alone after 12 minutes, but fails to put the ball in the net. Luck was not always on his side and he was substituted at the break.
Substitutes
From the 46th minute for Mvogo
Marvin Keller
The YB goalie makes his international debut. Bitter: Six minutes after the restart, he concedes his first goal. But there is hardly anything Keller can do to stop Odeh Fakhoury's well-placed shot. He was unable to make a big impression after that.
From the 46th minute for Manzambi
Silvan Widmer
Doesn't look good when conceding the goal because he turns away instead of getting into the shooting lane. His usual offensive drive rarely makes an appearance.
From the 46th minute for Elvedi
Ricardo Rodriguez
Rodriguez misjudges the long ball that leads to the goal against and then fails to get into the duel. However, it would be wrong to blame him alone. After that, he plays solidly without falling up or down.
From the 46th minute for Zakaria
Luca Jaquez
His involvement was still in doubt at the start of the week after he was injured in the DFB Cup final. A few careless mistakes creep in.
From the 46th minute for Freuler
Ardon Jashari
After Xhaka's substitution, he is the boss in midfield. He set up Aebischer's mega chance with a sweet pass from his ankle and then had a hand in the 4-1.
From the 46th minute for Ndoye
Christian Fassnacht
Misses the 4:0 shortly after the break - and then makes the difference half an hour later. Speculates correctly on a counter-attack when he receives the ball from an opponent. The Super League top scorer then remains ice-cold in front of goal.
From the 46th minute for Vargas
Zeki Amdouni
First national team game for Amdouni since June 2025. And he gets off to a good start with two shots. After that, he faded a little.
From the 61st minute for Akanji
Eray Cömert
Too short an outing for a grade.
From the 61st minute for Aebischer
Miro Muheim
Too brief an appearance to be graded.
From 61st minute for Xhaka
Djibril Sow
Too short an intervention to be graded.
From 71st minute for Embolo
Cedric Itten
Too short an intervention for a grade.