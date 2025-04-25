  1. Residential Customers
LaLiga 1:5 defeat seals relegation for Cömert and Valladolid

SDA

25.4.2025 - 06:20

Sad faces among coach Alvaro Rubio and the Valladolid players.
Sad faces among coach Alvaro Rubio and the Valladolid players.
Picture: Keystone

Swiss international Eray Cömert is relegated from La Liga with Valladolid after the 5-1 defeat at Betis Sevilla. It is the third relegation in five years for Ronaldo's club.

As was the case after the last two promotions, the promoted club from northern Spain has to return to the second tier after just one year. With five rounds to go, Valladolid are 18 points behind 17th-placed Alaves. They have only won four of their 33 league games to date. Interim coach Alvaro Rubio's side have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

Cömert, who is on loan at Valladolid this season, will return to Valencia in the summer, where he has a contract for a further year.

