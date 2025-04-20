Steven Zuber wants to lead FCZ into the Championship Group. Keystone

On Easter Monday, the decision will be made in the Super League's final battle. Three teams are still fighting for the last ticket for the Championship Group. blue Sport will show five games simultaneously in the conference.

Jan Arnet

It is the last round before the Super League is split into two groups. The battle for sixth place is particularly exciting on this 33rd matchday, with FC Zurich, St.Gallen and Lausanne-Sport still fighting for the last place in the Championship Group.

FCZ have a three-point lead over the other teams and therefore have the advantage on their side - but their away game at YB is the most difficult task on paper. St.Gallen can face Sion at home, while Lausanne will take on Lugano, who are in poor form, at home.

Because the Zurich team has the worse goal difference than St.Gallen and Lausanne, the motto for FCZ is: no losing. Otherwise, there is a high probability that they will have to go into the relegation group.

Conference on blue Sport

At the same time, FC Basel will be looking to take the next step towards the championship title at home against Yverdon. And in Geneva, the chasing duel between Servette and Lucerne will take place. In addition to the individual matches, blue Sport will also be offering a conference on Monday so that football fans can get their money's worth and stay on the ball everywhere.

"It's a crazy matchday in the Super League. We want to be right up close and the spectators shouldn't miss a single goal. It's going to be a real blast," announces blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni. The countdown to the matches starts at 4.00 pm, with the five games kicking off simultaneously at 4.30 pm.