The European Women's Championship in Switzerland is attracting a great deal of interest, and the ticket record from the last tournament is within reach. But it's getting close to the big goal.

Barfüsserplatz in Basel is currently "the place to be". Two days after the FCB fans celebrated the championship title there, the stage once again belonged to the Eurovision Song Contest and its supporting program. But not quite. In the adjacent Barfüsserkirche, football was once again the topic on Tuesday. Several representatives of the Swiss Football Association (SFV) came together to talk about the European Championship in their own country.

The occasion was the date, as the first matches of the tournament will be played in Basel and Thun in 50 days' time. The ambitious Swiss national team will kick off its "home European Championship" campaign with a clash against Norway at St. Jakob-Park. The Swiss women will be playing in a full stadium.

Tournament director Doris Keller was generally pleased with the high level of interest in the European Championship matches. 550,000 tickets have already been sold. That is around 50,000 more tickets than at the previous tournament in England at the same time. A record attendance of 574,875 was ultimately set there. The organizers of the European Championship in Switzerland now have their sights set on this record.

Around 137,000 foreign fans

However, the original goal of a sold-out European Championship for the first time is likely to be a close call. Around 45,000 tickets are still available, with a certain number of tickets for the knockout matches only going on sale later. "We still hope to reach the target," says tournament director Doris Keller.

In the last 50 days before the European Championships, the focus is primarily on western Switzerland, where ticket sales have been rather sluggish so far. However, experience has shown that tickets in French-speaking Switzerland tend to be purchased at short notice, says Keller. At any rate, this has been the experience of the men's national team in Geneva on several occasions.

Around a third of the tickets sold so far have gone abroad, which is a significantly higher proportion than at the last tournament (18%). For Keller, this is proof that the slogan "In the heart of Europe", which was often used in the bid, is true. The greatest interest came from Germany, England, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and Wales, which is taking part in the European Women's Championship for the first time.

Impact beyond the tournament

UEFA is also expecting a "particularly effective" tournament, as can be read in the evaluation report on the tournament published at the beginning of the week. "The impact of Euro 2025 goes far beyond the competition itself," said President Aleksander Ceferin. "With record prize money and unprecedented interest from sponsors, the tournament will generate more investment in women's football than ever before."

The investments are correspondingly high. The costs, but also the income from the European Championship 2025 are almost twice as high compared to three years ago in England. However, the costs are still higher. This is mainly due to the investments in the future, explained Keller. These are necessary for women's football to become "self-sustaining in the long term".

One of the goals being pursued with the money for the so-called "Legacy" is to double the number of active female footballers in Switzerland from 40,000 to 80,000 by 2027. This requires idols for girls to emulate. This is another reason why hopes are high that the Swiss national team players will shine when the tournament kicks off in 50 days' time.

