Konrad Laimer (center) and Vinicius Junior are facing yellow cards for the second leg of the quarter-final clash. KEYSTONE

The Bernabéu has often been a place of bitter memories for Bayern Munich of late. But ahead of the next clash (live on blue Sport from 21:00), there is every indication that Bayern will take more than just their past with them to Spain this time.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid and Bayern Munich meet in a duel steeped in tradition, almost 50 years after their first encounter, with Bayern historically regarded as "La Bestia Negra".

Several Real stars such as Mbappé, Vinícius and Bellingham are under threat of yellow cards, while Bayern are less vulnerable in terms of personnel.

Despite Bayern being slight favorites, recent history at the Bernabéu speaks in Real's favor, but home advantage in the second leg gives Munich additional hope. Show more

Real Madrid versus Bayern Munich - a duel that makes every football fan's heart beat faster. This Tuesday evening's match takes place almost 50 years to the day after the first meeting between the two European giants.

Back then, in March 1976, Bayern defeated Real 3:1 in the two semi-finals to reach the European Cup final. It was the birth of "La Bestia Negra - the black beast", as the Spanish media liked to call Bayern Munich.

The yellow danger

However, another factor is likely to cause even more fear on Real's side. While the two Bayern professionals Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise served a yellow card in the second leg of the round of 16 tie against Bergamo, several Real players face the same fate in the quarter-finals.

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Dean Huijsen, Aurélien Tchoauméni and Alvaro Carreras would all be out for the second leg in Munich with a yellow card at the Bernabéu. For Munich, only Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer are facing suspension.

The yellow cards will only be canceled after the quarter-final. "When the intensity is high, something can always happen," said Bayern coach Kompany ahead of the match on the issue of yellow cards in a knockout clash.

Who is the opponent to fear?

Bayern are considered the favorites by many experts ahead of the clash with the "royals", but the last time the German record champions prevailed in a knockout clash with Real was in 2012. The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in particular has become a place of terror for Bayern in recent years.

With a 2:2 from the first leg in Munich, Bayern traveled to Madrid for the second leg in May 2024. Things looked good for Munich for a long time there too. Alphonso Davies put the team, which was coached by current England coach Thomas Tuchel, on the road to victory.

But then came Joselu. It was the German-born attacker, of all people, who scored twice after coming on as a substitute in the closing stages and completely turned the game on its head. The supposed equalizer by Matthijs de Ligt in the closing seconds was whistled off by referee Szymon Marciniak. Once again, Real Madrid were the final destination for the German record champions.

However, the fact that Vincent Kompany's team were able to secure home advantage for the second leg thanks to their strong run in the league should be a positive for Bayern. So one thing is already clear ahead of the first leg - the Bernabéu is not the end of the line for Bayern this year.