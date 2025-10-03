VfB Stuttgart fans set off pyrotechnics during the game in Basel. IMAGO/Eibner

Around 500 Stuttgart fans were stranded in Basel after the Europa League match because their car chauffeurs had to observe rest periods. The police organized accommodation and catering in an exhibition hall at short notice.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Before the Europa League match between Basel and Stuttgart, the Basel cantonal police carried out checks on visiting fans at the Swiss border.

They seized disguise material and dangerous objects.

Due to the checks, some car drivers were unable to observe their rest periods, which is why around 500 Stuttgart fans were delayed on their journey home after the match. Show more

As the Basel Department of Justice and Security reported in a press release, around 500 Stuttgart fans were stranded in Basel on Thursday evening after the Europa League match. The reason: due to the rest periods of their car chauffeurs, they were only able to leave later.

The reason was entry controls carried out by the Basel-Stadt cantonal police under the direction of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) at the Weil am Rhein highway customs in the afternoon. The target was incoming guest fans who can be attributed to the violent scene.

A total of 10 coaches and a minibus were stopped and 563 people were checked, according to the statement. The police confiscated masking material, mouthguards and dangerous objects. The visiting fans were then released from the checkpoint.

500 visiting fans stranded in the exhibition hall

After the match, some of the visiting fans were unable to make the journey home as planned because some of the car drivers had not anticipated the entry checks and were therefore unable to keep to their rest periods.

As a result, the cantonal police organized short-term accommodation and catering in an exhibition hall for the 500 or so guest fans so that the car drivers could bridge their rest period.

