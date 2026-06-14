The 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. is in full swing. Stay up to date with our World Cup Live Updates so you don’t miss any news.
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- Closer than ever: Here are the most interesting stories about the 2026 World Cup at a glance.
- In the live ticker below, we bring you the side stories everyone loves to talk about around the coffee machine.
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Arda Güler after Turkey’s elimination: “We’re all in tears”
The talented Turkish team arrived at the World Cup with high hopes. After just two games, it’s already over for Arda Güler, Kenan Yildiz, and the rest of the team.
The Turks dominated play against both Australia (0–2) and Paraguay (0–1). They had 72 percent possession and 30 shots on goal in their opener against the Australians, and 79 percent possession and 32 shots on goal against the South Americans. The result: no goals, zero points, and an early exit from the World Cup.
Former Turkish national team player Altintop: “A good team, but unmatched in naivety”
“We’re really, really sad. It’s also shameful; we apologize to our people,” says star player Güler of Real Madrid. “We’re just incredibly sad. I don’t know how to describe our feelings—to be honest, we’re all crying.”
Former national team player Halil Altintop, speaking as an expert on Magenta TV, criticized the team: “Nothing has changed at all, whether they had an extra man or not. That’s alarming,” he said. “We’ve talked a lot about individual quality, about being a good team. But when it comes to naivety, they’re in a league of their own.”
Coach Montella: “The better team doesn’t always win”
Coach Vincenzo Montella defended his players and lamented their bad luck in squandering numerous chances. “We didn’t score, but we had 65 shots in two games (according to statistics, it was 62 shots on goal—Ed.),” he said. “They left their hearts and souls on the field. Soccer isn’t logical—that’s why it’s the most beautiful game in the world. The better team doesn’t always win.” Turkey had already failed to score in their 0–2 loss to Australia.
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Algeria Files Protest Against Refereeing After 0–3 Loss
Following their 0–3 loss to Argentina at the World Cup, the Algerian Football Federation lodged a protest against referee Szymon Marciniak’s officiating. After several media outlets reported on the matter, a federation spokesperson confirmed to the German Press Agency that a letter to that effect had been sent to FIFA.
According to the Algerian federation, a hard tackle by Lionel Messi—who would go on to score a hat trick—went unpunished when the score was 1-0. In addition, the North Africans criticized the fact that an elbow by Alexis Mac Allister and another incident were not penalized. There was no immediate response from FIFA.
Protests against refereeing decisions in soccer generally have little chance of success, as the referee’s factual decisions are not, as a rule, changed retroactively. Algeria will face Jordan on Tuesday.
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Uli Hoeness Criticizes World Cup: “A Fiasco for Soccer”
Uli Hoeness rails against the ongoing World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and refuses to travel to the tournament. “I believe this World Cup will be a fiasco for soccer,” said the honorary president of FC Bayern Munich in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.”
Hoeness is particularly bothered by the ticket prices. “Two thousand dollars for a mid-tier final ticket—where will this end? I’ve always been in favor of commercialism in soccer, but not in this extreme form. I don’t want to support that by buying tickets,” the 74-year-old continued.
According to Hoeness, he could have stayed for free at an acquaintance’s home in Florida during the tournament. “But I had absolutely no desire to travel to this World Cup. And even if I had wanted to, that desire would have vanished when I was told about the house’s prime location,” he said. According to Hoeness, the offered accommodation was only five minutes away from U.S. President Donald Trump’s estate in Mar-a-Lago.
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He Had a World Cup Ticket: Scotland Mourns a Fan
Donny Strathie had actually hoped to fulfill a lifelong dream: to stand in the stands wearing a kilt and cheer on Scotland’s soccer team at a World Cup—just as he had done for many years at the “Bravehearts’” games. But that will no longer happen.
Strathie will not be able to use his ticket for the match against Morocco (Saturday, 12:00 a.m.), as he passed away a few days earlier in Boston at the age of 76, according to the Scottish Football Association. The circumstances of his death are unknown.
To pay their last respects to their loyal supporter, the Tartan Army is planning a heartfelt tribute. The Scottish national team’s fan community issued an appeal on social media: “It would mean a great deal to his family if we could organize a minute of applause in the 76th minute of the match against Morocco.”
Coach Steve Clarke had expressed his condolences to Strathie’s family the day before the match. “Amid all the good news the World Cup is bringing for Scotland, this is very sad news. I know it was Donny’s greatest wish to see Scotland play in a World Cup again. Fortunately, he was able to see us win a game before he passed away,” Clarke said.
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Norway “Rows” for World Cup Stars—Even in Parliament
The collective rowing performance by Norwegian World Cup fans is quickly becoming a cult phenomenon—and even Parliament is joining in: At the instruction of the Speaker of Parliament, the packed Chamber of Deputies in Oslo sent a loud cheer to the team led by superstar Erling Haaland.
Between a series of important votes on Thursday, Parliament Speaker Masud Gharahkhani took the floor to ask his colleagues to participate in a special gesture. “We want to send a greeting to ‘our soccer boys—the national team that really delivers,’” he said, according to the NTB news agency. And just like that, they started “rowing.”
Viking Inspiration in the Far North
Norwegian soccer fans have made a name for themselves with their rowing battle chant before and during the World Cup. The gesture, which some call the “Viking Row,” is a sort of evolution of the “Viking Clap” celebrated by Iceland at the 2016 European Championship. The difference: After two drumbeats that get faster and faster, the Icelanders clapped their hands—the Norwegians, on the other hand, “row” back and forth in their seats.
The Icelandic “Huh” chant has also evolved into a “Ro” (pronounced “Ruh!”) among the Norwegians—and Gharahkhani used this for a little wordplay: Because “Ro” means both “to row” and “quiet” in Norwegian—the Speaker of Parliament accordingly concluded the interlude with the words: “Quiet in the chamber!” Then the members of parliament continued with their votes.
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Mother of World Cup Hero Vozinha Allowed to Enter the Country
Cape Verde’s soccer hero Vozinha can count on his mother to support him at the stadium in Miami for the next World Cup match against Uruguay. Cape Verde will play its second group stage match early Monday morning. His mother did receive a U.S. visa and is “very happy.” “I’m going there to support him, to give him strength and courage. After the game, I’ll hug him,” she said.
The underdog team’s goalkeeper had explained after the sensational 0–0 draw against Spain that his mother couldn’t be there because she lacked the required deposit for the U.S. visa. That was one of the reasons the 40-year-old shed tears after the final whistle.
Cape Verde is currently one of 50 countries whose residents must post a $15,000 bond to obtain a visa. However, the ministry spokesperson emphasized that relatives of players are not required to pay this deposit and that no visa application had been submitted by Vozinha’s mother. According to CNN, the problem also stemmed from the fact that Vozinha’s mother does not currently possess a valid passport.
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Back in the day, photo shoots were... different
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Wahi Is Allowed to Enter Canada After All
A turnaround in the Elye Wahi case: The 23-year-old forward is now allowed to enter Canada after all and will play in the Ivory Coast’s World Cup match against Germany.
The federation is “pleased with this positive outcome and thanks everyone involved who contributed to resolving this issue,” according to a statement.
Wahi, who was loaned by Eintracht Frankfurt to the French first-division club Nice in January, had apparently been temporarily taken into police custody in France prior to his World Cup trip. The Marseille public prosecutor’s office confirmed to the German Press Agency (dpa) that a 23-year-old soccer player was arrested on May 29 on suspicion of organized fraud, organized corruption in sports, receiving stolen goods, and money laundering.
Specifically, Wahi is alleged to have intentionally provoked a yellow card during a Ligue 1 match against Metz on May 17. The French league reported that it had received reports of unusual activity in international sports betting related to the match. An unusually large amount had been wagered on Wahi receiving a caution. The league subsequently notified French authorities.
It is unclear whether the Canadian authorities’ initial refusal to grant Wahi entry was related to the possible allegations of match-fixing. The federation stated that it was “aware of the various articles and information” published about the national team player. However: “To date, the federation is not aware of any legal or administrative proceedings concerning him.”
Wahi was in the starting lineup for the Ivory Coast’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Philadelphia.
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Iran plans to file a complaint with FIFA over travel restrictions
Due to the tight travel regulations for its World Cup team, the Iranian Football Federation intends to file a complaint with FIFA. The restrictions imposed on its own team are incompatible with the principles of creating equal conditions for participating teams, the federation wrote in a statement.
Iran’s coach and players were only allowed to arrive the day before their opening match against New Zealand in Inglewood, California. They were also not permitted to arrive two days early for Sunday’s scheduled match against Belgium.
There had also been complaints about missing visas for team members. As a result, the delegation had been traveling in the U.S. without its press officers, game analysts, and other staff members. As a result of the war and political tensions with the U.S., Iran had moved its World Cup base from Arizona to Mexico and can only participate under strict conditions.
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Thomas Müller Impressed by Manzambi
Fans of SC Freiburg are, of course, familiar with Johan Manzambi, and Thomas Müller has had his eye on the Swiss two-goal scorer long before the World Cup. He’s offering his former club a recommendation.
Thomas Müller believes FC Bayern Munich should take a closer look at Swiss national team player Johan Manzambi—and not just because of his two goals against Bosnia and Herzegovina. “He’s a good player overall. We’ve had him on our radar for quite some time,” Müller said in his role as a TV analyst for Magenta. “For me, he’s one—and now we can make a headline—that Bayern Munich should also take a look at,” Müller said of the SC Freiburg midfielder.
Manzambi came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute of Switzerland’s 4-1 victory and scored the 1-0 goal in the 74th minute. In the 90th minute, the 20-year-old then added the third goal to make it 3-0.
“I don’t know his exact age. But you can sense his flexibility. You can also sense that carefree attitude. At the same time, you can already see a certain maturity in his play—in his decision-making and work ethic,” Müller said. “He’s now in Freiburg on a team that really works hard. I think his development is very, very good.”
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Concerns About Messi’s Father – Family Calls for Respect
Because Messi’s father was absent from the Argentine national team’s first World Cup match, rumors about his health began to circulate. The family is asking that people refrain from speculation.
Following speculation about the health of Lionel Messi’s father, the Argentine soccer star’s family has expressed its displeasure with the rumors. “The Messi family wishes to announce that Jorge is experiencing health issues. He is currently under medical observation, recovering, and showing positive progress given his condition,” the family wrote in a statement.
“In light of the reports, rumors, and speculation that have been circulating in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep unease regarding the lack of empathy, respect, and scruples with which some individuals have treated a strictly private and family matter,” the statement continued.
After Jorge Messi was absent from the Argentine national team’s first World Cup group stage match on Tuesday, there had been speculation about the 68-year-old’s health. According to a report in the newspaper “La Nación,” rumors were reportedly spread primarily in WhatsApp groups in Messi’s hometown of Rosario and in Buenos Aires.
After the World Cup match against Algeria (3–0), Lionel Messi said, “I’ve had a few difficult days. It’s a matter unrelated to sports.”
In their statement, the family made it clear that only the immediate family has accurate information about Jorge Messi’s health. “A person’s health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention,” the family stated. “All relevant updates will be shared by the family in due course through the appropriate channels.”
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After a Dream Start to the World Cup: Tuchel and Co. Relax at a Baseball Game
Things are going well for Thomas Tuchel and England at the World Cup—and not just on the soccer field. After a spectacular start with a 4-2 win over Croatia, England’s national team coach Thomas Tuchel also made a good impression at a baseball game. At the Kansas City Royals’ home game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the 52-year-old was honored to throw out the first pitch.
Wearing a white-and-blue Royals jersey with the number 26 and his name on it, Tuchel certainly made a good impression. England captain Harry Kane enthusiastically high-fived his coach. “Great day off with the guys at the baseball game,” the Bayern Munich striker wrote on Instagram. “I’d love to try my hand at batting one day.”
While Kane and the rest of the starting lineup were able to relax the day after their first win, the reserves had a short exhibition match against the U.S. amateurs from Sporting KC at the Swope Soccer Village training camp. In the 5-1 victory over two 25-minute halves, Ivan Toney scored three goals.
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Neymar Also Out Against Haiti
The injured Neymar will not be available for the Brazilian national team in their second group stage match at the World Cup either. Instead of traveling with the team to Philadelphia for the match against Haiti, the 34-year-old will continue working on his comeback at the training camp in New Jersey, the federation announced. The Seleção could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opener. However, they are clear favorites against underdog Haiti on Saturday.
Neymar hasn’t played in a competitive match for over a month due to a calf injury, yet he was surprisingly called up by Carlo Ancelotti. This week, he was at least able to train on the field again—at times with the ball, and even briefly alongside his teammates. The former world-class striker is in the “final phase of his recovery,” the Brazilian team announced.
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Scotland fans “drink everything”: Will Boston run out of beer?
Thousands of them are marching through the city in kilts, turning the Boston Red Sox’s baseball stadium into a branch of Glasgow, and drinking the bars dry: The chance for a historic advance to the knockout stage of a World Cup has sent the party-loving Scottish fans in Boston into a collective frenzy.
It’s hard to imagine what will happen if the Scots secure another victory against Morocco on Saturday (12:00 a.m.) and advance past the group stage for the first time in their history.
“We know we have the best fans in the world, and we also know how long they’ve been waiting for this moment. They’ll enjoy it either way, but our job is to give them real moments they can cheer about,” said captain Andrew Robertson.
Bar owner: “We’ve never experienced anything like this before”
The 1-0 win over Haiti was Scotland’s first World Cup victory in 36 years. Since then, Boston has been one big party. “We’ve been here for over 30 years, and we’ve never experienced anything like this. We’ve tripled our sales compared to St. Patrick’s Day,” Noelle Somers, manager of Hennessy’s Bar, told the *Boston Globe*. On the evening after the opening victory against Haiti, the beer had sold out. “The Scottish fans have brought the fun back to the city that we’d lost over the winter.”
The Samuel Adams Boston Taproom reported that patrons drank through the entire supply of lager within a few days. “They’re drinking everything,” added Jennifer Monastesse, co-owner of an Irish pub downtown. To be better prepared for the upcoming weekend, an extra shipment was ordered. In addition, there are significantly more refrigerators on hand than usual.
“Now we’re going to win this thing”
About 30,000 Scots are said to have traveled across the Atlantic for the World Cup matches. On top of that, there are about 10,000 Bostonians with Scottish roots. Accordingly, the opening victory against Haiti felt like a home game. “The fans’ energy rubs off on the team,” Robertson reported. The fact that the 1–0 win was hard-fought, lackluster, and not exactly encouraging didn’t seem to bother anyone. On the contrary: “Now we’re going to win this thing,” one fan shouted.
Wrapped in their blue-and-white flags, the Scots seem to be flooding every corner of Boston. During the day, people stroll through the park or along the harbor, before the downtown bars get packed starting in the late afternoon. By then at the latest, the unofficial World Cup anthem “No Scotland, no Party” is being belted out nonstop.
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Euphoric Congo Fans
In the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, a few Congo fans are also watching the game. When Yoane Wissa scores a surprise goal to tie the game at 1–1 shortly before halftime, the joy among the Congo supporters is immense. No wonder—it’s the first World Cup goal in the country’s history. Until now, the “Leopards” had only ever appeared at one World Cup—52 years ago, when they were still known as Zaire.
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Panama’s Formation: Just Like in American Football
Ghana lands a lucky punch against Panama deep into stoppage time. Twenty-year-old Caleb Yirenkyi scores in the 95th minute in Toronto to give the Africans a flattering 1–0 victory.
After the restart, the Central Americans lined up with nine men on the midfield line—just like in the NFL—to push all their players forward. In the end, the Central Americans’ move came to nothing.
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Haaland’s Goals Make the Ground Shake in Norway
Star striker Erling Haaland’s two-goal performance in Norway’s 4-1 World Cup opener against Iraq literally made the ground shake back home. When he scored in the 29th and 43rd minutes, a seismometer in the city of Bergen recorded “distinct signals” early Wednesday morning—caused by the cheering of fans near the monitoring station. This was reported by the Norsar Seismological Institute.
According to the report, slightly weaker signals were also recorded at kickoff, during the other goals, when Iraqi defender Zaid Tahseen received a yellow card, and at the final whistle. “When large numbers of people react simultaneously to major sporting moments, their collective movements can generate vibrations in the ground that are detected by sensitive seismometers,” the Norsar Institute explained. This is not unusual at major events. Similar signals were reportedly triggered by Ed Sheeran’s concerts at the Norwegian National Stadium in Oslo in the summer of 2024.
The soccer fans didn’t trigger an earthquake—but that could still happen. After their successful debut, many Norwegians are already dreaming of the title as their country competes in the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. If that happens, the ground might shake—and not just in Bergen.
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Qatar Makes It Possible: World Cup Attendance at the State’s Expense
Here at home, people have been debating for months about the sometimes exorbitant prices at the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. In Qatar, the emir is simply opening the coffers.
According to a report by the AP news agency, the Emir of Qatar had several thousand fans flown to Vancouver, where the second World Cup group stage match against co-host Canada took place early Friday morning. In their first match, Qatar had managed a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.
The flights were chartered by Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. According to the report, a sovereign wealth fund was specifically established to finance the fan trips. This fund covers flights, hotels, local transportation costs, and other expenses.
According to the Qatar Football Association, the goal is “to create a lively stadium atmosphere that helps the players achieve the best possible results on the global stage.” Qatari students in the U.S. and Canada were also invited.
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Seoane: “I’m not in contact with the players at the World Cup”
No fewer than five players from Young Boys are competing in the World Cup. Marvin Keller and Christian Fassnacht are playing for Switzerland. Jaouen Hadjam is playing for Algeria. Keeto Thermoncy is donning the Haiti jersey, and Armin Gigovic hopes to have a successful tournament with Bosnia.
blue Sport spoke with YB coach Gerardo Seoane about the World Cup. He had been in contact with these players before the World Cup, but no longer is during the tournament.
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England wins spectacularly ++ Portugal drops points
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Ronaldo’s record—one he could easily do without
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Sexist fake photo of TV host circulating online
Since her first World Cup appearance this year on June 12, a sexist, manipulated image of ARD host Esther Sedlaczek has been circulating on social media. It shows her next to former national team player Bastian Schweinsteiger—sexualized and with a plunging neckline. Comments below give the impression that it is authentic broadcast footage. The photo can be clearly proven to be a fake based on reliable original footage.
Women are disproportionately affected by sexualized image manipulation online. In such depictions, real people are inserted into third-party images without their consent, or a genuine image is manipulated in a sexualized manner.
Anyone who sees such images online can report them via the respective platform’s reporting function as “misinformation,” “manipulated,” or “sexual content.”
Esther Sedlaczek regularly posts photos from her work assignments on her own social media accounts:
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South Korea’s Training Spied On? Drone Crashed
A possible espionage incident is causing a stir among World Cup participant South Korea. According to consistent media reports, the team’s closed-door training session in Zapopan ahead of its crucial second World Cup match against co-host Mexico was reportedly scouted using a drone.
The drone was reportedly spotted on Tuesday at the start of training, as the players warmed up in Zapopan around their star, Heung-Min Son. A Mexican military officer stationed at the team’s base camp and responsible for countering drones is said to have brought the drone down.
According to reports, the alleged perpetrators were able to retrieve the drone and flee. The South Korean Football Association has informed FIFA of the incident.
South Korea kicked off the World Cup with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic and will now face Mexico in the Group A showdown on Friday (3:00 a.m., MagentaTV) in Guadalajara. The World Cup co-host had previously won its opening match 2-0 against South Africa.
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Iran star Taremi: “We’re just fed up with the situation”
Speaking to the assembled world press after the 2-2 draw against New Zealand, Iran’s captain Mehdi Taremi spoke candidly. “First of all, I’d like to mention our fans in Los Angeles. The atmosphere during the game was incredible—throughout the entire 90 minutes,” said the forward after the entertaining draw. Because despite the loud boos and whistles during Iran’s national anthem, once the whistle blew, the team’s supporters were loud and clearly in the majority.
The other point: “You know, this whole thing is a disaster for us.” What Taremi meant by that were the difficult circumstances under which the team has to play this World Cup. On the day of the match, the team had to travel back to Mexico; their arrival the day before had only become possible at the last minute—possibly because of the planned agreement to end the Iran War, which had been made public shortly before.
“I think FIFA needs to help us more,” Taremi said, recounting a visit to the locker room by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who had promised his support.
Iran’s coach is frustrated by outside interference
Coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed his frustration at not being able to hold a recovery session in Los Angeles the day after the game, as he had hoped. “They said we had to leave immediately,” he said, according to the official translation. “We’re very upset about this. We don’t know why they’re sending us back, to be honest. It seems strange. It seems as if others are making the plans for us,” the coach said, adding: “We’re the most oppressed team in the world.”
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Turkish Commentator Confuses Teams and Is Suspended
For Turkish commentator Murat Ekrem Çimen, the World Cup is already over after just a few days. Çimen made a costly blunder during the match between Iran and New Zealand early Monday morning: He mixed up the two teams—with consequences. The state broadcaster TRT suspended the commentator and confirmed this in a public statement.
Çimen commentated on the first four minutes of the game under the assumption that the team in white was New Zealand and the one in the dark jerseys was Iran. In fact, it was exactly the opposite. It wasn’t until the TV cameras zoomed in on Iran’s captain, Mehdi Taremi, in the fourth minute that he realized his mistake and corrected himself.
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Teammate of FCSG Goalkeeper Zigi Cannot Enter Canada
Ghanaian soccer player Thomas Partey has suffered a legal setback and will not be allowed to enter Canada at the last minute for his team’s World Cup opener. The Federal Court of Canada in Ottawa has dismissed the appeal against the previously issued entry denial for the 33-year-old professional from FC Villarreal. As a result, Partey will not be able to play in Ghana’s first group stage match against Panama on Thursday (1:00 a.m.) in Toronto.
In its ruling, the court prioritized “preserving the integrity of the Canadian immigration system and enforcing the decisions made by Parliament” over the plaintiff’s interests, even though the applicant’s circumstances were “unusual and of great significance to him personally as well as to his national team.”
Partey has been on trial in London since April of this year on charges of sexual assault. He is accused of raping a woman twice in December 2020. Partey pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court in London. A verdict is not expected before mid-2027. Due to this case, Canadian authorities had denied the player entry into the country.
Player Maintains His Innocence
Partey’s attorney, Mackeda Bramwell, submitted a statement from her client during the hearing. In it, the midfielder stated that, should his appeal be successful, he would remain under the constant supervision of team officials and would leave Canada as soon as the team departs. “I have not been convicted. I pleaded not guilty and am still presumed innocent,” said Partey.
The former Arsenal player (2020–2025), who previously played in England, followed the hearing from Ghana’s World Cup training camp in Smithfield, Rhode Island. U.S. authorities had allowed Partey to enter the country with Ghana’s national team. Nothing now stands in the way of Partey playing in the Black Stars’ remaining group stage matches against England on June 23 in Massachusetts and against Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.
Ghana’s national team coach, Carlos Queiroz, did not elaborate on the case during the press conference the day before the match. “I don’t think it’s necessary for me to comment on this. That’s not part of my job,” said the Portuguese coach. Previously, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had sent an official note of protest to the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs—ultimately to no avail.
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Fabian Rieder is optimistic: “Now the fun is over”
Fabian Rieder arrived in good spirits at the press conference on Tuesday evening (Swiss time) in San Diego.
Even though he and the rest of the team weren’t satisfied with the draw against Qatar, he’s looking forward to the next two World Cup matches with a positive outlook: “Many players have already been through several tournaments. We know how to handle pressure. Now the ‘fun is over.’ We’re motivated and want to give something back to the fans in Switzerland and here on site. We want to give it our all on the field. You can bet on a Swiss victory against Bosnia.”
You can watch the entire press conference in the video below:
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Thomas Tuchel Has to Do Without a Defender and Calls Up Chelsea Star
Shortly before their World Cup opener against Croatia, co-favorite England must make a roster adjustment. Right back Tino Livramento is out for the tournament due to a calf muscle injury sustained in training. In place of the 23-year-old, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah was added to the roster on Tuesday. The “Three Lions” will play their first group stage match on Wednesday.
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Greenpeace Criticizes Infantino’s World Cup Travel Plans by Private Jet
The environmental organization Greenpeace has criticized FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his plans to attend two matches a day during the World Cup. “The fact that officials fly daily in private jets that are extremely harmful to the climate does not exactly give the impression that FIFA has recognized the causes of climate change or its own responsibility to be part of the solution,” John Hocevar of Greenpeace USA told “The Athletic.”
Both the website and the British daily newspaper *The Guardian* report, citing unnamed FIFA sources, that Infantino wants to watch two matches per day and will use a private jet provided by sponsor Qatar Airways to do so. With a total of 104 matches at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, enormous distances must be covered to make these plans a reality.
Due to the enormous distances involved, the New Weather Institute has already dubbed this World Cup “the event with the highest environmental impact ever” and estimates that it will generate around 9 million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent. Air travel is responsible for about 7.7 million metric tons of these estimated CO₂ emissions—more than four times the average for World Cups held between 2010 and 2022.
FIFA: Scheduled flights are also used
In a statement to “The Athletic,” FIFA said: “As we have always emphasized, FIFA has established rules that set the framework for flights and travel by all FIFA officials.” Accordingly, the FIFA President “regularly travels with the relevant officials to business and tournament-related events and strives to visit FIFA member associations whenever possible,” the world governing body added.
According to FIFA, however, these trips are not only made on chartered private jets but also on regular commercial flights. “Depending on which option is more efficient and cost-effective under the circumstances. FIFA covers the travel expenses,” the statement said.
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Mexican Duck Makes a World Cup Career
A white duck dressed in a Mexican jersey with color-coordinated socks has become a minor star of this World Cup in Mexico City. And Merlin has already gained fame even beyond the venue of the opening match. “Our duck has something magical about him,” owner Karla Ivette proudly told ESPN. Hence the name: Merlin, the wizard.
And so, in his jersey, Merlin enchants people on the streets of Mexico City as he waddles very relaxed and quacking across crosswalks or through the crowds of fans. This was the scene after “El Tri’s” opening victory over South Africa (2–0).
According to ESPN, Merlin’s predecessors, Bruna and Waffle, also achieved fame. But they never became as well-known as the Mexicans’ new star fan.
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Germany Not Yet Ready for the Title, Says Löw
Former German national team coach Joachim Löw does not count the German national soccer team among the top World Cup favorites, despite positive developments over the past two years. “The team has a lot of quality, but not yet the stability it needs to win titles,” Löw said on the live show “Kroos & Kroos: The World Cup Under the Microscope” on TikTok.
To pull off a major upset at the XXL tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., national team coach Julian Nagelsmann’s squad also needs “the kind of personalities we had in 2014. That remains to be seen in this team. Joshua Kimmich alone won’t be enough, nor will Manuel Neuer. We need a few more like that,” said Löw, adding: “Then maybe we’ll be strong enough.”
First and foremost, it will come down to dominating every game for the full 90 minutes. Despite significant progress, the team has not yet been able to do this consistently. “They often let the opponent come back a bit. If we can manage to be stable, overcome such resistance, and show more focus and clarity over 90 minutes, then we’ll be among the favorites,” Löw concluded.
A Positive Trend
Overall, however, the 66-year-old believes the DFB squad under Nagelsmann is on a promising path. He likes that the team is playing more innovatively, more boldly, and with better offensive flow. “The team has made good progress since the 2024 European Championship. We weren’t at the very highest level for a few years. But now I feel that we’ve regained a good sense of direction, dynamism, and a certain creativity. And above all, we’re able to make our mark on the game,” Löw praised.
He noted that the convincing 7-1 victory over Curaçao in the World Cup opener was good for the team’s self-confidence and belief in its own strength. At the same time, Löw cautioned: “But we mustn’t get carried away now. That was certainly the easiest opponent in this World Cup.”
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Renard Takes Over for Tunisia
Hervé Renard will succeed Sabri Lamouchi, who was relieved of his duties as Tunisia’s head coach. The Frenchman will take over until the end of the tournament. Moez Nasri, president of the Tunisian Football Federation, announced this on state television.
According to the announcement, Renard is expected to arrive at the Tunisian World Cup camp in Monterrey on Tuesday. The 57-year-old most recently served as coach of Saudi Arabia and already has experience coaching African national teams. He led Zambia (2012) and the Ivory Coast (2015) to titles at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Lamouchi was forced to step down following a 1-5 loss to Sweden in Tunisia’s opening World Cup match. In its remaining two group stage matches in Group F, Tunisia faces Japan and the Netherlands and is under significant pressure.
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Protests ahead of Iran’s first World Cup match
Iran’s World Cup match against New Zealand (2–2) is highly charged politically. This is palpable in the stadium even immediately before kickoff. As the Iranian national anthem played immediately before kickoff of the World Cup match against New Zealand, loud boos could be heard in the stadium.
The Iranian team stood united in the center circle, with each player placing a hand over their heart. Due to the war with Iran, the match in Inglewood is highly politically charged; protests had taken place outside the stadium.
“The soccer team of the terrorist Islamic Republic does not represent the people of Iran,” read a sign outside the arena. Many people waved—and later inside the stadium as well—old Iranian flags from the time before the Islamic Revolution. The atmosphere in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, was peaceful.
Iran’s participation in the World Cup had long been in doubt. The months-long military conflict between the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran on the other had turned Iran’s World Cup participation into a political issue. The agreement to officially sign a framework deal this Friday to end the conflict recently fueled hopes for a de-escalation even before the match.
“I’m happy to support the people of Iran here; I don’t support the regime,” one fan told the German Press Agency outside the Los Angeles stadium. Many Iranian fans living in the U.S. or other countries were expected at the arena. Traveling directly from Iran to the U.S. was practically impossible.
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Cape Verde Goalkeeper Becomes a Social Media Star After Stellar Performance
Vozinha’s tears went viral around the world immediately after the final whistle against Spain. So did the story behind them—his thoughts of the grandparents who raised him and who passed away a few years ago. What the goalkeeper didn’t know at the time: he had suddenly become a social media star.
During halftime, the Brazilian broadcaster Caze TV had called on viewers to follow Vozinha on Instagram so he could reach more than 100,000 followers. Before kickoff, he had around 20,000. By the end of the game, he had 1.5 million; just a few hours later, he already had 2.6 million followers. By way of comparison: Cape Verde has a population of around 600,000.
And yet the 40-year-old almost didn’t end up in goal. “I didn’t start playing professional soccer until I was 25. That’s pretty late,” the goalkeeper said. “And I had thought about retiring from the national team. But I stuck with it because I had this dream of playing in the World Cup.”
After the final whistle, his thoughts also turned to his mother, who had to stay home. “She couldn’t come to Atlanta because we couldn’t pay for the visa in time. I would have loved to have her here,” says Vozinha, adding: “Our greatest strength is our family unity. Many people thought we’d only come to the World Cup just to be there. That’s not true. We respect every opponent, but we’re here to fight and represent our country.”
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Spain’s Oyarzabal Sets a New Record
Spain’s forward Mikel Oyarzabal set an inglorious record at a World Cup during the surprising 0–0 draw against underdog Cape Verde. According to data provider Opta, the 29-year-old did not touch the ball even once during the first 30 minutes of the draw, making him the first player since records began in 1966 to “achieve” this feat.
Two years ago in the European Championship final against England, Oyarzabal was still the celebrated hero when he scored the winning goal to make it 2–1. But in Spain’s World Cup opener against Cape Verde, the Real Sociedad pro was ineffective this time around.
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“Class and Respect”: Japanese Fans Celebrated Online
Shortly after the final whistle, Japanese fans used plastic bags to pick up trash at the Dallas stadium. The videos went viral, and their culture earned widespread praise online.
After Sunday’s 2-2 draw between Japan and the Netherlands, Japanese fans remained seated in the Dallas stadium. Together, they picked up the trash left behind. It’s all about respect, cleanliness, and discipline.
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Tunisia fires coach after first game
Tunisia fired head coach Sabri Lamouchi shortly after their disastrous World Cup opener, a 1–5 loss to Sweden.
“It has been officially agreed to dismiss coach Sabri Lamouchi,” the Tunisian Football Federation wrote on Instagram. Mondher Kebaier will take over on an interim basis for the remaining group stage matches against Japan and the Netherlands.
Kebaier, 56, previously coached the Tunisian national team from 2019 to 2022. As the federation’s technical director, he had already traveled to the World Cup with the team. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Tunisians had defeated France—which went on to reach the final—in the group stage. Four years later, however, the opener against Sweden turned into a debacle for the team.
“This is a painful defeat. It hurts. It’s hard to start the tournament with such a bitter defeat,” Lamouchi said afterward. At the time, the 54-year-old Frenchman had no idea that he was giving his final press conference as Tunisia’s national team coach.
Lamouchi had taken on this role just five months earlier. In the five international matches of his brief tenure, there was only one victory—a 1-0 win over World Cup underdog Haiti. Even before the World Cup began, Tunisian media were reporting on a team that was difficult to manage, with experienced and newly recruited players struggling to gel. Last winter’s Africa Cup of Nations had already ended with a disappointing exit in the round of 16 against Mali.
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Here’s how much a beer costs at the stadium
The high World Cup prices are a hot topic of conversation. When attending a match, fans have to dig deep into their pockets not only for tickets but also for food and drinks. This affects beer drinkers in particular. A beer at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara costs $24.50—which is more than a combo of a hot dog, fries, and a non-alcoholic beverage.
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Referee “fouls” Japan’s Junya Itō
Japan fought back from two deficits to earn a 2–2 draw against the Netherlands, securing a crucial point. The team defied all odds—and didn’t let a clear foul by U.S. referee Ismail Elfath throw them off their game just before the final whistle.
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Iran Captain: “I’ve Felt the Tension from the Very First Moment”
Iran’s captain, Mehdi Taremi, spoke about the difficult atmosphere surrounding the national team ahead of their World Cup opener against New Zealand. “I’ve felt the tension from the very first moment, ever since we arrived at this World Cup,” he said, according to the official translation, at the press conference the day before the match against New Zealand.
Contrary to the original plans, Iran’s national team appeared to have entered the U.S. as a group the day before their first World Cup match. The Iranian Football Federation released photos of its players disembarking from an airplane. Due to the war and political tensions with the U.S., Iran had moved its World Cup base from Arizona to Mexico and was supposed to enter the U.S. only on match days and leave immediately after the games.
“Of course this affects us,” said coach Amir Ghalenoei. “I’d like to thank the good people of Mexico. But we Iranians are used to turning difficulties into opportunities, and we’re thinking of nothing else but bringing joy to people.”
“This time, people may not have had the same sense of anticipation for the World Cup.”
Taremi, who plays as a forward for Olympiacos Piraeus at the club level, said: “I know we weren’t the only ones affected. I know that several countries had visa issues and had to reschedule their training camps. Before we arrived, there was always that feeling, that anticipation for a World Cup. I think this time, people might not have had the same sense of anticipation.”
Shortly before the press conference began, it was reported that, after weeks of negotiations, the U.S. and Iran had reached a preliminary agreement on a way out of the Iran conflict. This was confirmed not only by the mediator, Pakistan, but also by the governments of the U.S. and Iran.
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Ivory Coast Beats Ecuador Thanks to Late Goal
Ivory Coast defeated Ecuador 1-0 in Philadelphia thanks to a goal by Amad Diallo 25 seconds before the end of regulation time. Ecuador lost an international match for the first time in nearly two years.
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Spain to Start World Cup Without Yamal in the Starting Lineup
European champion Spain will begin the World Cup without superstar Lamine Yamal. Coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed this ahead of Monday’s opener against underdog Cape Verde.
“The good news is that Lamine is very fit. He’s in good shape and training very well. He’s available, but he can’t play from the start,” the 64-year-old said in Atlanta. The same applies to winger Nico Williams. De la Fuente said he would decide whether the duo would see action for a few minutes depending on how the game unfolds.
The successful coach had words of praise for Monday’s opponent (6:00 p.m. Swiss time in Atlanta). “Tactically, they’re very well organized; the players are very fast and physically strong,” said de la Fuente. “They could be one of the surprise teams. It’ll be a battle, even if we win.” Anyone who thinks it will be an easy game is mistaken.
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Orange Wave Sweeps Through Dallas
Dutch fans are living up to their reputation at the 2026 World Cup as well. Ahead of the Netherlands’ opening match, an orange wave is sweeping through the U.S. city of Dallas.
Numerous videos on social media show Oranje fans loudly getting pumped up for the match against Japan (starting at 10:00 p.m.). Of course, the Dutch cheer “Left, Right” is a must.
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Manuel Neuer Sets World Cup Goalkeeping Record
Manuel Neuer is back on the national team and set another record in his very first appearance. Germany’s opening match against Curaçao in Houston was the 20th World Cup game for the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who, at 40, is now also the oldest German World Cup player.
As the goalkeeper with the most World Cup appearances, Neuer tied Hugo Lloris’s record. The Frenchman had snatched the record from him at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by reaching the final. However, Lloris has already retired from the national team.
Neuer now has five World Cup appearances, matching Lothar Matthäus. No other German soccer player has achieved more. Since 2010, the 40-year-old has been Germany’s number one in every tournament. Matthäus, however, played in 25 World Cup matches. To break that record, Germany would have to reach at least the quarterfinals, and Neuer would have to play in every match.
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Financial consolation for rejected referee
Because he was denied entry into the U.S., Somali referee Omar Artan will not be allowed to officiate any matches at the World Cup. However, FIFA apparently still intends to pay him. The BBC reports this, citing well-informed sources close to FIFA.
Artan, 34, was denied entry by the World Cup host country despite having a valid visa when he attempted to enter the U.S. The authorities cited security concerns over alleged ties to a terrorist organization in his home country of Somalia as the reason.
Referees will not find out exactly how much they will be paid for their work at the World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. until after the tournament. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) had already responded to Artan’s denial of entry in the U.S. and scheduled Africa’s 2025 Referee of the Year to officiate the Super Cup final between Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League winner Aston Villa on August 12 August in Salzburg.
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Popular soccer expert drops an IQ bombshell
Former professional soccer player Christoph Kramer, a 2014 World Cup champion, also shines as an expert. On the one hand, the 35-year-old still knows many players personally and can thus offer insights that others don’t have; on the other hand, he wears his heart on his sleeve. This combination makes him one of Germany’s most popular soccer experts.
On the ARD late-night show hosted by TV presenter Ina Müller, the 2014 World Cup champion admitted that he isn’t the brightest bulb in the box. He brazenly cheated on his high school biology exam. According to his account, Kramer left the exam room several times to glance at his cheat sheet, which he had stashed in his car parked outside the school. “That was pretty much petty crime and very risky,” he says, looking back.
And then he also reveals that he took three different IQ tests. They all came back with the same result: “I have an IQ of 91—and that’s really not good.” These days, he brushes the whole thing off as a funny story, “but the first two or three days after I took the test, it was quite a shock.” An IQ between 85 and 115 is statistically considered normal or average. A person is considered gifted starting at an IQ of 130.
Incidentally, the story isn’t exactly fresh off the press; he made these remarks about a year ago. But all those who also don’t score at the top of the IQ test have probably long since forgotten that. We’re no exception.
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Fan Falls Down Stairs and Is Taken Away
Before the blockbuster match between Brazil and Morocco (1–1), some unpleasant scenes unfolded at MetLife Stadium, as ZDF commentator Claudia Neumann reported early Sunday morning during a live link-up with the network’s World Cup studio in Berlin. “There’s one thing we need to quickly mention: There was a minor accident in the stands. A fan fell down the stairs really hard and got injured.”
The fan was treated and eventually taken away. Neumann could not provide any further details. Even the next day, there were no major headlines about the incident, which hopefully can be taken as a good sign.
In the 82,500-fan stadium not far from New York—which will also host the World Cup final—fan accidents have occurred in the past as well. For example, in 2012, a 42-year-old man fell more than 6 meters from an escalator onto a metal platform below after a football game. On social media, some users reported that the man had died, which fortunately turned out not to be true. The man was flown by helicopter to Hackensack University Medical Center and was in critical condition upon arrival.
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Mbappé Plans a Flute Celebration
Talk show host James Corden takes Kylian Mbappé for a drive in his segment “After Hours.” During a casual conversation—which isn’t all about soccer—he asks the superstar about his many talents. Among other things, the captain of the French national team played the flute as a child. “My parents wanted me to try everything—you never know.”
Of course, Corden is prepared for this and hands him the instrument from his youth—which he admits he only played for a year or two. Mbappé plays along with the joke and fails miserably; there’s certainly no sign of talent here. “I’ve forgotten everything,” says the gifted soccer player, laughing to himself. “Oh, come on, that wasn’t so bad,” the host replies ironically.
And then Corden has a flash of inspiration about how Mbappé could still convince the world of his flute-playing talent. Instead of striking his typical pose with his arms crossed during his next goal celebration, he should pretend to be playing the flute. Mbappé is willing to go along with the joke and promises he’ll give it a try if he scores a goal. It’s quite possible that Mbappé will provide the music on the field. His first chance to do so comes on Tuesday in the match against Senegal.