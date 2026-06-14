Arda Güler after Turkey’s elimination: “We’re all in tears”

The talented Turkish team arrived at the World Cup with high hopes. After just two games, it’s already over for Arda Güler, Kenan Yildiz, and the rest of the team.

The Turks dominated play against both Australia (0–2) and Paraguay (0–1). They had 72 percent possession and 30 shots on goal in their opener against the Australians, and 79 percent possession and 32 shots on goal against the South Americans. The result: no goals, zero points, and an early exit from the World Cup.

Former Turkish national team player Altintop: “A good team, but unmatched in naivety”

“We’re really, really sad. It’s also shameful; we apologize to our people,” says star player Güler of Real Madrid. “We’re just incredibly sad. I don’t know how to describe our feelings—to be honest, we’re all crying.”

Former national team player Halil Altintop, speaking as an expert on Magenta TV, criticized the team: “Nothing has changed at all, whether they had an extra man or not. That’s alarming,” he said. “We’ve talked a lot about individual quality, about being a good team. But when it comes to naivety, they’re in a league of their own.”

Coach Montella: “The better team doesn’t always win”

Coach Vincenzo Montella defended his players and lamented their bad luck in squandering numerous chances. “We didn’t score, but we had 65 shots in two games (according to statistics, it was 62 shots on goal—Ed.),” he said. “They left their hearts and souls on the field. Soccer isn’t logical—that’s why it’s the most beautiful game in the world. The better team doesn’t always win.” Turkey had already failed to score in their 0–2 loss to Australia.