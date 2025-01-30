What a crazy Champions League evening! There are still plenty of highlights at the end of the league phase - you need to know these seven things.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday evening, 18 matches will take place in the Champions League.

The XXL matchday provides numerous delicacies. We have picked out seven stories from the end of the league phase. Show more

Round of goals

With the new mode in the top flight, there was a real football festival on Wednesday evening - 18 games were on the program. In the end, there were an impressive 64 goals. Only on one other day in history have more goals been scored on a European Cup matchday (66 on September 16, 1970). You can see the best goals in the video above.

The most prolific team in this Champions League group stage is ... FC Barcelona with a total of 28 goals. Dortmund are in second place - with a decent gap - with 22 goals. Atlético, Real Madrid, Atalanta and Bayern are in joint third place (20 goals each).

Unsurprisingly, Barça and BVB are the top two scorers in the league phase. Robert Lewandowski and Serhou Guirassy are tied at the top with nine goals each, followed by Barcelona's Raphinha with eight.

The Polish goalscorer has 103 goals in the top flight. This puts the 36-year-old in third place in Champions League history behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140) and Lionel Messi (129)

The Champions League record goalscorers 1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Getty 3. Robert Lewandowski: 103 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund. Image: KEYSTONE 4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon. Image: Keystone 5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid. Image: Keystone 6. Thomas Müller: 56 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich. Image: Getty 6. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 8. Kylian Mbappé: 51 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco. Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa 9. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal. Image: Keystone 10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam. Image: Getty 10. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 12. Erling Haaland: 47 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg. 12. Mohamed Salah: 47 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel. Image: Getty 14. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 15. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille. Image: Keystone 16. Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Keystone 17. Antoine Griezmann: 42 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona. Image: Getty 17. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 19. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid. Image: Keystone 20. Harry Kane: 35 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham. Image: Imago 20. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli. Image: Keystone 22nd Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco. Image: Keystone 23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United. Image: Keystone 24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca. Image: Keystone

Three hat-tricks ...

Three players manage a treble. Lautaro Martínez single-handedly shoots down Monaco in a 3-0 win at Inter. The Argentine has now scored 144 goals in 312 games for the Nerazzurri.

After Bradley Barcola put PSG ahead against Stuttgart, his strike partner Ousmane Dembélé tore the Swabians to shreds with his three goals.

Morgan Rogers was wide awake from the start. The Aston Villa striker netted twice in the first five minutes against Celtic - something no one has ever done before in the top flight. The 22-year-old Englishman personally sealed the 4-2 victory in stoppage time.

... and four double goalscorers ...

Just missing out on a hat-trick were Real's Rodrygo, Atlético's Griezmann, Celtic's Adam Idah and Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, who all scored twice on Wednesday evening.

... as well as a two-goal scorer of his own

Feyenoord defender Gernot Trauner had a bad evening. The Austrian scored twice in his own net against Lille. Between the two mishaps, the 32-year-old Austrian central defender set up the 1:1 in the 6-1 defeat in Lille.

Feyenoord's Gernot Trauner on the ball - the highest danger level for his own goal. KEYSTONE

Sommer unconquered for the seventh time

Monaco manage not to get a single shot on target in their 3-0 defeat against Inter. Of course, Adi Hütter's team were not helped by being outnumbered early on after being sent off. In the end, the red card for Monaco, for whom Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo are in the starting eleven, probably didn't play a major role.

Yann Sommer out of work against Monaco. KEYSTONE

The Nerazzurri know what defensive work means. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer has conceded just one goal in eight games - Leverkusen's Martin Terrier's stoppage-time goal on matchday 6 prevented Sommer and Inter from keeping an unblemished record.

Fortress Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich did their duty against Slovan Bratislava and won 3-1 against the self-sacrificing Slovaks at the Allianz Arena. The German record champions are now unbeaten in 34 home games (32 wins, 2 draws) in the group and league stages of the Champions League - the longest run in the history of the competition.

YB's dismal record

The Wankdorf has not been an impregnable fortress this season. YB lost its eighth Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade - a new negative record for a Swiss team.

The Young Boys are one of only two teams - alongside Slovan Bratislava - to finish with zero points. The last time a team lost so many games in the top flight in one season was in 2002/03 (Bayer Leverkusen with 9 defeats and Lokomotiv Moscow with 8).

The Bernese have only won one of their last 19 Champions League games - in November 2023 against yesterday's opponents Red Star Belgrade.

Giorgio Contini remained winless in his first four competitive games as YB coach (2 draws, 2 defeats) - as Patrick Rahmen last did in July/August 2024 (even the first 5). In addition, the Bernese are still without a goal under Contini - despite 68 shots.