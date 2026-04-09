Hugo Ekitike wants to win the Champions League with Liverpool. To do so, however, they first need to catch up in the quarter-final second leg against PSG. Keystone

It is already clear that at least five English teams will be represented in the Champions League next season. If a certain scenario occurs, there could even be seven Premier League clubs in the competition.

Jan Arnet

Since the introduction of the new mode in the top flight in 2024, UEFA has allocated two additional places for the Champions League - for the two countries whose clubs perform best in the UEFA competitions that season.

England is the clear leader in Europe, although four teams - Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham - were eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16 and Liverpool is facing elimination after the quarter-final first leg.

Following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, it is clear that the Premier League will have an extra place in the top flight next season.

Theoretically, it is even possible that the English will have seven teams (!) competing in the Champions League in the 2026/27 season. A country with seven clubs in the top flight - that has never happened before. But a lot would have to come together for that to happen:

7 Premier League teams in the Champions League? That would have to happen: The top 4 Premier League teams qualify for the Champions League via the league (for example: Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United).

Liverpool win the Champions League and thus qualify for the next edition as defending champions. The Reds finish 5th or 6th in the Premier League.

Aston Villa win the Europa League and qualify for the next Champions League as Europa League winners. Aston Villa finish 5th or 6th in the Premier League.

Because Liverpool and Aston Villa qualify for the next Champions League as winners of the European competitions, the vacant place goes to the 7th-placed team in the Premier League. As things stand, that would be Brentford. Show more

This means that almost a fifth of the entire Champions League field would be made up of English teams - and every third Premier League club could play in the top flight.

However, after Liverpool FC's 2-0 defeat to PSG in the quarter-final first leg, the chances of this happening have diminished, although a turnaround at Anfield Road next week does not seem impossible.

Aston Villa - currently fourth in the Premier League - must get Bologna out of the way on their way to winning the Europa League. The first leg can be watched live on blue Sport this Thursday from 21:00.

Theoretically, up to eleven teams from the Premier League could even play internationally next season. However, in addition to the scenario mentioned above, Crystal Palace would also have to win the Conference League and Leeds United the FA Cup. Both teams would qualify for the Europa League and two more teams from the league would move up - and more than half the Premier League would play internationally.