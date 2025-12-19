Czech Republic's new national team coach Miroslav Koubek most recently worked for Viktoria Pilsen Keystone

The Czech Republic presents its national coach, who will lead the country to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 74-year-old Miroslav Koubek has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The former goalkeeper, who worked for Viktoria Pilsen until the end of September, succeeds Ivan Hasek, who was sacked after the embarrassing 2:1 defeat in the World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands in October.

In March, the Czech Republic will take part in the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The team will need a home win against Ireland and then another against the winner of the match between Denmark and North Macedonia to secure their ticket.