The Czech Republic presents its national coach, who will lead the country to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 74-year-old Miroslav Koubek has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.
The former goalkeeper, who worked for Viktoria Pilsen until the end of September, succeeds Ivan Hasek, who was sacked after the embarrassing 2:1 defeat in the World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands in October.
In March, the Czech Republic will take part in the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The team will need a home win against Ireland and then another against the winner of the match between Denmark and North Macedonia to secure their ticket.