When Dietmar Faes took over FC Biel nine years ago, the club was on the brink of collapse and had to start afresh in the 2nd division. Now Biel is in the cup final and dreaming of international business. Faes talks to blue Sport about the club's development and the anticipation of the final.

Jan Arnet

Dietmar Faes has to smile when he thinks back to his early days as president of FC Biel. "We had no kits, no balls, no players. We had no credibility," he says. "It was difficult." Before that, the club was driven to the wall by an over-motivated majority shareholder, went bankrupt and was forcibly relegated to the regional 2nd division.

That was in spring 2016. Dietmar Faes, then still president of a patrons' association for FC Biel's young talent, stepped into the breach. He brought Arturo Albanese (head of sport) and Kurt Baumann (coach) on board, together they put together a good team and made a fresh start. Five years and three promotions later, Biel was back in the Promotion League in the summer of 2021.

"We're on the right track, the club has stabilized. We almost got promoted to the Challenge League, that's our big goal," says Faes. "And as a bonus, there's now the cup final." After the sensational victories against Lugano in the quarter-final and YB in the semi-final, Biel now wants to upset champions Basel in the final.

Biel wants to return to professional football

If they win the cup, 3 million francs would be added to the club's coffers in one fell swoop. Faes remains modest: "The only thing that would change is the account balance. We don't want to throw the money out of the window, but rather invest our income sustainably." It is important that FC Biel remains financially stable. Nobody in Biel wants to experience times like those before 2016.

"Our goal must be to be promoted to the Challenge League and to be a good training club. We want to establish ourselves in the Challenge League and then see if we have the opportunity to make the step up to the Super League," says the club president.

He continues: "Biel is the third-largest city in western Switzerland, the tenth-largest city in Switzerland. We have a great stadium and more spectators at home games than most Challenge League teams. We would be an enrichment for the Swiss Football League."

The dream of Europe

FC Biel would certainly also be an asset in the European Cup. If they actually win the cup, the Promotion League club would be guaranteed a place in a European league phase. Biel would be in the play-offs for the Europa League, and a defeat would see the club move into the Conference League.

"Before the Cup semi-final against YB, I received the registration forms from UEFA for the international competitions by e-mail. I thought: 'Great, but I can move them to the spam folder right away'," smiles Faes. "But now we have to clarify everything, for example where we would play our home games. It's exciting and we're really looking forward to it."

The matches could not be played in the Tissot Arena because the pitch is being renovated and an artificial turf is being installed. "It would be easiest for us if we could play in Neuchâtel. We still have to clarify whether the Maladière has everything it needs to host international matches."

"We have a chance"

Faes is already thinking one step ahead. However, he knows that a Herculean task must first be accomplished to fulfill the dream of the European Cup. "Our chances against Basel are not very realistic, but neither were they against Lugano and YB," says the 62-year-old. "We have a chance. If we have the feeling we're not going to win anyway, we might as well stay at home."

Biel wants to be the first third division team to win the cup. Faes: "We're looking forward to this game. It's a huge experience for us. Our players and staff will throw everything into it and try to achieve the impossible."