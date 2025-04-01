Xamax beat Schaffhausen in the direct duel on the 28th Challenge League matchday and thus bid farewell to the relegation battle. The 15-year-old Altin Azemi also makes Challenge League history.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you 15-year-old Altin Azemi makes his professional debut for Xamax against FC Schaffhausen on Monday. He doesn't need any warm-up time.

Shortly after coming on as a substitute in the 88th minute, he grabs the ball from a free kick, converts it beautifully and becomes the youngest goalscorer in Challenge League history. Show more

Xamax Neuchâtel won their home game against FC Schaffhausen 6:2 on Monday, extending their lead over the bottom team in the table to 15 points and taking themselves out of the relegation battle for good. The Neuchâtel side are unlikely to lose their big lead in the eight remaining league games.

The story of Monday's game was written by Altin Azemi. The 15-year-old came on as a substitute in the 88th minute against Schaffhausen and made his professional debut at the Maladière. The Swiss U16 international doesn't need any warm-up time.

Substitution, goal, caution

Just six minutes after coming on as a substitute, he grabs the ball for a free-kick in stoppage time - and slots the ball over the wall with a magnificent flick to make the final score 6:2. The subsequent jubilation is huge. Because Azemi takes off his shirt and holds it up in the style of Lionel Messi, he also receives his first yellow card on his debut.

At 15 years, 11 months and 2 days, Azemi is now the youngest goalscorer in Challenge League history. He replaces the previous record holder Valon Duzhmani after almost 19 years. The now 35-year-old scored for SC Kriens in July 2006 at the age of 16 years, 5 months and 2 days - and retired in 2018 after a total of 26 Challenge League appearances.

