Albian Ajeti and FC Basel experienced a European Cup evening to forget in Salzburg Keystone

The penultimate round of the Europa League was a disappointment for both Swiss representatives. For Basel, it was a no-brainer, while YB emphasized the bright spots.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Basel's head of sport Daniel Stucki told SRF after the 3-1 defeat in Salzburg: "It was a desolate performance." In the first half, they were pomaded, without order and with too little willingness to run. "A total failure", said Flavius Daniliuc, whose misplaced pass in the 4th minute was at the origin of the 0:1 and thus marked the beginning of Basel's weak performance, as he openly admitted.

It was an "absolute final game" for FC Basel, according to Dominik Schmid. "We had set our sights high and we did far too little. In the first half, we weren't in the duels, were always too late, didn't go deep, made too many stick mistakes. I couldn't stop listing the mistakes we made."

Young Boys were keen to emphasize the positives after the 1-0 defeat to Lyon. "The trend is pointing upwards," said captain Loris Benito. It was a good step after the disappointing start to the second half of the season, added coach Gerardo Seoane. And goalkeeper Marvin Keller even spoke of a "very good performance": "Only the goal was missing."

The situation in the table ahead of the final round next Thursday is similar to the mood: gloomier at FCB than at Young Boys. The Bernese still have their fate in their own hands. A win in Stuttgart will certainly be enough to progress. For FC Basel, who are three points behind YB, a home win against Viktoria Pilsen is a must if they are to have any hope of advancing to the Top 24.