A Conference League treat awaits FC St. Gallen on Thursday evening. In the first home game of the league phase, the eastern Swiss side will host Fiorentina.

The last time St. Gallen had a similarly enticing European Cup tie was over ten years ago, when they hosted Valencia. The anticipation for Fiorentina is correspondingly high. The stadium has long been sold out and the excitement can also be heard among Jordi Quintillà and coach Enrico Maassen, who both answered questions at the media conference.

The joy among the fans is only dampened somewhat by the latest results. The 2-1 defeat in Basel on Sunday is once again a topic of discussion because the goal conceded in the 95th minute was both superfluous and painful. The 2:6 defeat at Cercle Brugge at the start of the league phase three weeks ago is also discussed. Both setbacks were analyzed and lessons were supposedly learned. "Small mistakes are punished mercilessly at this level," summarized Maassen.

Quintillà emphasizes that the past has been dealt with. Self-doubt is not helpful against an opponent of Fiorentina's quality. "We want to play with a lot of intensity and take the stadium with us," says Maassen, setting out the game plan. He is convinced that they can upset Florence. "We go into every game to win it." It will be no different on Thursday evening, even if the players' pulses will be beating a little faster than usual ahead of the match.

De Gea, Kean and Gosens

Fiorentina may not be Inter or Juventus, but they are also a monument to Serie A. Much like FC St. Gallen, they are more than their comparatively modest palmarès would suggest. It generates a lot of emotion at home, and in the last two seasons also in the European Cup. Twice in a row, the two-time Italian champions only lost in the final of the Conference League.

This season, they have made a good start to the championship. Only Napoli, Inter, Juventus and Milan are currently ranked ahead of Fiorentina. Among others, a trio of notable players have been integrated into the team this summer in the form of goalkeeper David De Gea, Moise Kean and Robin Gosens.

Lugano with good chances in the Czech Republic

FC Lugano, the other Swiss Conference League participant, will face another opponent after their 3:0 home win against HJK Helsinki that is not attractive, but on paper looks very beatable.

In Mlada Boleslav, where the Skoda car brand has its headquarters, the Ticino side will face an unsettled team that is only in 10th place in the Czech Republic after eleven rounds. The team led by ex-Basel player Marek Suchy has not won in six games and also lost its first league game in the Conference League against the Armenians of Noah Yerevan during this period.

