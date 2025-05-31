"A beautiful man" - what Inter fans think of Yann Sommer

Sad news for Inter Milan on the day of the Champions League final: Former president and owner Ernesto Pellegrini has died at the age of 84. Inter will play today's match with black armbands.

"For eleven years he led Inter with wisdom, honor and determination, leaving an indelible mark on the history of our club," the Italian runners-up announced on X. Other clubs such as Juventus Turin also expressed their condolences on the platform.

According to Italian media, Pellegrini was suffering from a lung infection. He was a successful entrepreneur in the catering sector and took over the club in 1984. During his tenure, he brought German internationals such as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Lothar Matthäus and Jürgen Klinsmann to Milan. Under his leadership, the club won the championship once and the UEFA Cup twice. In 1995, he sold his shares to the oil magnate Massimo Moratti.