Iran’s captain Mehdi Taremi spoke about the difficult atmosphere surrounding the national team ahead of the World Cup opener against New Zealand. “I’ve felt the tension from the very first moment, ever since we arrived at this World Cup,” he said, according to the official translation, at the press conference the day before the match against New Zealand.

Contrary to the original arrangements, Iran’s national team appeared to have entered the U.S. as a group the day before their first World Cup match. The Iranian Football Federation released photos of its players disembarking from a plane. Due to the war and political tensions with the U.S., Iran had moved its World Cup base from Arizona to Mexico and was supposed to enter the U.S. only on match days and leave immediately after the games.

Mehdi Taremi speaks about the tensions the Iranian team is facing. Keystone

“Of course this affects us,” said coach Amir Ghalenoei. “I want to thank the good people of Mexico. But we Iranians are used to turning difficulties into opportunities, and we think of nothing else but bringing joy to people.”

“This time, people may not have had the same anticipation for the World Cup”

Taremi, who plays as a forward for Olympiacos Piraeus at the club level, said: “I know we weren’t the only ones affected. I know that several countries had visa issues and had to change their training camps. Before we arrived, there was always that feeling, that anticipation for a World Cup. I think this time, people maybe didn’t have the same anticipation.”

Shortly before the press conference began, it was reported that the U.S. and Iran had reached a preliminary agreement on a way out of the Iran conflict following weeks of negotiations. This was confirmed not only by the mediator, Pakistan, but also by the governments of the U.S. and Iran.