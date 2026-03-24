Czech football is overshadowed by a betting scandal Keystone

A betting scandal is rocking Czech football. Police arrested several dozen people in a large-scale raid.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a representative of the public prosecutor's office, house searches and interrogations of the suspects took place at various locations. They are suspected of match-fixing and betting fraud.

Further information could not be provided at present for tactical investigative reasons, the statement continued. The news portal "iSport.cz" first reported on the case. It spoke of the "biggest police raid in the history of Czech football". The national football association FACR convened an extraordinary meeting of its board.

The association's president David Trunda said that it had been working with the investigating authorities from the outset. The Ethics Committee had initiated 47 disciplinary proceedings. "I am doing everything I can to ensure that the betting mafia disappears from the environment of Czech sport," Trunda emphasized.

More than 40 players, officials, referees and club representatives are involved in the case - from the fourth to the first league, reported "iSport.cz". Junior competitions were also affected. The action was preceded by a three-year investigation, which was also carried out in cooperation with Europol and Interpol. It concerns suspicious matches in the period since 2023.

It was only last fall that a betting fraud scandal broke in Turkey, plunging the country's football into a serious crisis.