FIFA hopes to raise billions through the potential sale of a portion of its commercial rights to private investors. Reactions to Gianni Infantino’s plan have been scathing, as a glance at the press coverage shows.

Press Reactions to the FIFA Scandal "A bombshell has dropped in the world of soccer" – "Infantino must go"

Switzerland 🇨🇭

“Aargauer Zeitung”: “Now Infantino wants to sell the World Cup—and the Trump family is reportedly involved. Can the World Cup be commercialized even more than it was during the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.? If FIFA President Gianni Infantino has his way, probably so.”

“Blick”: “A report in The Times has caused a sensation. Gianni Infantino has new, revolutionary plans for the future of the World Cup. Is Trump involved, too?”

“Tages-Anzeiger”: “Anyone who invests like this Kushner Group isn’t thinking about the game—only their own bank balance. And to boost that balance, every last dollar must be squeezed out of soccer. This World Cup offered a preview of the Americanization of soccer, including water breaks and a trivial halftime show during the final. In the future, there will have to be even more of everything: more teams, more games, more tournaments, more advertising. More teams means 64 instead of 48. More tournaments: every two years instead of every four. In both cases, Infantino has already tried to lay the groundwork.”

Germany 🇩🇪

“Bild”: “Stop Infantino or get him out of FIFA! The FIFA president is going too far now. Way too far! His plan to sell off the World Cup piece by piece through a company could be the beginning of the end.”

“Kicker”: “UEFA must stop Infantino. With his announcement to open the World Cup to investors, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hatched plans that will once again eclipse everything that has come before.”

“ntv”: “How much more commercialization is needed? In the wake of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA President Infantino is searching for the next lucrative sources of revenue. And in doing so, he’s setting his sights on the complete sellout of soccer to investors.”

“Spiegel”: “Infantino’s push has failed. He underestimated the vehemence with which he has been met since Tuesday. In a normal world, he would now have to step down. But things are far from normal at FIFA. UEFA has finally asserted its strength—one might say it’s about time. Time and again in the past, it has cowered. When Gianni Infantino pushed through his plan to hand the World Cup to Saudi Arabia. When he cozy-uped with Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar.”

“Sportschau”: “FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to generate even more revenue from the World Cup and sell shares in the tournament to private investors.”

“Süddeutsche Zeitung”: “This development marks the ultimate rift between UEFA and FIFA. The Europeans’ vote is now likely to be decisive for the future course of the debate over the sale of World Cup rights. (…) Many questions surrounding this planned billion-euro deal remain unanswered, but Infantino is offering millions in payments to secure a quick “yes”: up to 86 million euros for each association over the next twelve years.”

“T-Online”: “Maybe he’ll become the Jens Spahn of world soccer, and the question remains: for which of the two is this actually worse? A pro at handling scandals, capable of weathering one scandal after another, ultimately stumbles over an endeavor whose public impact he completely underestimated. That must be the end of it. With his self-destruction, he would then have actually done world soccer the greatest favor of his tenure.”

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Mirror: “Gianni Infantino must go. After his brutal reaction to the World Cup plans, there’s no turning back for the FIFA president.”

“BBC”: “Quite apart from the unease many will feel about the potential involvement of private-equity investors—and a person with close ties to Donald Trump—who are at the center of this development, a battle for control of the sport is also taking place. FIFA’s stated goal of further developing the sport worldwide is causing concern among those closest to the situation.”

"Daily Star:" "Giannis Rejects Money-Making Scheme."

“Guardian”: “Is FIFA taking the people’s sport and selling it off? Well, just a small, ‘non-controlling’ stake. But whose game is it, anyway?” As Infantino emphasized in his 15-page Instagram post, FIFA has ‘been at the forefront, working hard and putting on the best show in the world.’ Maybe it’s time to give FIFA a break?”

"The Independent": "FIFA's shameful plan to sell the World Cup poses the greatest existential threat to soccer of all time—but will anyone stop it?"

www.imago-images.de

"Mirror": "Gianni Infantino must go. After his brutal reaction to the World Cup plans, there is no turning back for the FIFA president."

“The Sun”: “A World of Pain! Gianni Infantino Plans Shameless Sale of the World Cup, While UEFA Furiously Criticizes Him.”

“The Times”: “World Cup for Sale! Gianni Infantino’s greed is behind the push to privatize the World Cup.”

France 🇫🇷

“L'Équipe:” “The threat of a boycott. The project advocated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to boost revenue has drawn fierce criticism in Europe. The European federations have now decided to back up their words with action.”

"Le Figaro": "Gianni Infantino's latest whim. Just over a week after the end of the controversial 2026 World Cup, the FIFA president continues to make headlines."

“Le Parisien”: “A bombshell!” While Gianni Infantino’s plan to open FIFA to private investors through a commercial enterprise has triggered a veritable tsunami in the world of soccer, UEFA announced that its 55 member associations have unanimously decided to support the boycott of the World Cup.”

"RMC Sport": "A revolutionary project, a pivotal moment in soccer history. What if Gianni Infantino were to lead FIFA into a new era? Infantino’s enticing promise to small federations in defense of his controversial business plan.”

Italy 🇮🇹

"Gazzetta dello Sport": "Chaos is breaking out in soccer. FIFA is putting the World Cup up for sale: Shares are to go to privately funded companies. Will the World Cup be held every two years in the future?"

“Corriere dello Sport”: “UEFA Challenges FIFA: The Conflict Has Escalated to an Unprecedented Level.”

Spain 🇪🇸

“AS”: “A bombshell has dropped in the world of soccer. An open dispute has erupted between Ceferin and Infantino over the idea. UEFA is not standing idly by and has issued a stern warning to all parties involved.”

"Marca": "Infantino plans to sell the World Cup to a fund of which he wants to be the CEO, and UEFA is lashing out at him. Critics fear this could be a disaster for soccer."

"Mundo Deportivo": "A full-blown crisis has erupted in soccer."

Norway 🇳🇴

"Dagbladet": "One of the biggest power struggles in international soccer in decades is on the verge of escalating. The backdrop is a deep-seated conflict with FIFA President Gianni Infantino over how world soccer should be governed and financed."

“NRK”: “This is the end of FIFA as we know it. It’s part of a delusion of grandeur that’s understandable given the revenue the World Cup generated in the U.S., but things can’t go on like this in soccer.”

Austria 🇦🇹

“Krone”: “A bombshell! Has the soul been sold? Now there’s even the threat of a massive boycott. Outrage in the soccer world: FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s plans to sell the World Cup in the future are causing widespread disbelief.”

“oe24”: “Now the soccer feud is finally escalating.”