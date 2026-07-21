Without its superstar Lionel Messi, the Argentine national soccer team has arrived in Buenos Aires. The government held a “ceremonial welcome” for coach Lionel Scaloni’s team at the airport, complete with a red carpet and a guard of honor.

However, the government deliberately chose not to send any high-ranking officials. President Javier Milei had said beforehand that politicians should not hijack the soccer celebration.

According to consistent reports in the local media, Messi is said to have flown to Miami immediately after the World Cup final, which Argentina lost to Spain (0–1) on Sunday in New Jersey. Messi then plans to travel to his hometown of Rosario in Argentina for a few days.

Red Carpet and Military Band

As the team exited the plane, a regimental band began playing the song “Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar” (“Guys, Now We Have Hope Again”). The catchy tune had become the Albiceleste’s unofficial anthem during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The team then boarded the team bus and headed to the nearby training facility of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in Ezeiza. Numerous fans were waiting by the roadside despite the rain.

Not a holiday

There were no further official celebrations. The holiday that President Milei had announced shortly after the team lost the final was no longer on the agenda. The head of state had made the decision to observe the holiday contingent on a request from the players and coaching staff. However, according to local media reports, they were not in the mood to celebrate.

The soccer association had announced that some players on the roster would be traveling directly from the U.S. to various destinations to rejoin their clubs or take a break, including key players such as Enzo Fernández, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, and Rodrigo De Paul.