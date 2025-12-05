  1. Residential Customers
On the train with Vaduz pro A career on two tracks: Liridon Berisha between law and football

Syl Battistuzzi

5.12.2025

Vaduz is shaking up the Challenge League - also thanks to a defender with a legal background. Liridon Berisha combines football and law studies. He also commutes from Zurich to Liechtenstein every day.

05.12.2025, 10:33

Vaduz are on a roll in the Challenge League. The Liechtenstein side are leading the table together with FC Aarau, who are level on points.

Liridon Berisha is also partly responsible for the upward trend. The defender headed his team to their seventh win in a row in the championship in the last league game in Nyon ( Vaduz host Xamax at home on Friday , you can watch the game live streamed here from 20:15 ).

Unlike most of his professional colleagues, the 28-year-old doesn't have a normal footballing day: he commutes from Zurich to Vaduz every day. On the train with blue Sport reporter Chris Augsburger, Berisha talks about his morning ritual and why he studied law alongside football.

