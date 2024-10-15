The Swiss national team is under pressure in the Nations League Keystone

The Swiss national team has not yet lived up to its own expectations in the Nations League. Tuesday's home game against Denmark will be a big question of character.

It comes as a surprise: compared to the European Championship group game against Germany on June 23 (1:1), the Swiss starting eleven against Serbia last Saturday was only changed in three positions. Gregor Kobel and Nico Elvedi replaced Yann Sommer and Fabian Schär, who have since retired, and Fabian Rieder had to make way for Zeki Amdouni. Nevertheless, the two performances seem to be worlds apart.

It is difficult to find an explanation as to why the national team was unable to carry the momentum of the European Championship into the fall. "In football, there are always phases in which things go better and worse," said Fabian Rieder, who was substituted at half-time in Serbia. "When things are going well, the ball goes into the net via the post instead of bouncing off it. Or the player is just offside." That's the necessary luck that you can work for to a certain extent. But only to a certain extent.

Rieder thus echoed the general tenor in the national team: the performances in the fall were not as bad as the zero points and the goal difference of 1:8 would suggest. An assertion that will now be put to the test in St. Gallen. Because the excuses are slowly running out.

Many problem areas, few alternatives

Against Denmark and Spain, it was still possible to talk about bad luck with refereeing decisions, but against Serbia it didn't matter. In Leskovac, the quality of the pitch was discussed instead, as was the bad luck with the own goal and the saved penalty. Meanwhile, obvious problem areas were ignored.

Nico Elvedi still looks insecure after his demotion before the European Championship in Germany, where he received zero minutes of action, and the defender repeatedly runs after his opponents. Michel Aebischer's credit from the good start to the European Championship has been used up, the central midfielder cannot be a permanent solution on the left flank. On the right flank, Silvan Widmer, who is suspended for the match against Denmark, is looking for form because he lacks match practice at the club. Breel Embolo, who has yet to score a goal this season, lacks the cold-bloodedness in the center of the attack.

The real problem, however, is the lack of width in the squad. Andi Zeqiri, Edimilson Fernandes, Ulisses Garcia and Joël Monteiro, who came on as substitutes in Serbia, are often brought on without hesitation when the team is in the lead. However, when it comes to catching up, there is a lack of obvious options on the bench. Even in the starting eleven, hardly any of the supplementary players impose themselves.

Third clash of the year with Denmark

Accordingly, the key players will have to find their way back to European Championship form in the home game in St. Gallen. Or, as Rieder put it: to work on the necessary luck. Because in their last few appearances, they have lacked the bite in tackles and the absolute will to win. Both are needed against Denmark.

The Swiss national team will face the Danes for the third time this year. They drew 0-0 in Copenhagen in March and then lost 2-0 a month ago, which started the team's autumn misery. The bitter defeat in the heated game should be motivation enough to show their best side despite the tight program at the clubs and the lack of incentives in the Nations League. If Switzerland want to keep their small chance of finishing in the top two of the group open, they need a win. If Switzerland lose their fourth game in a row and Serbia surprisingly win in Spain, direct relegation to League B will already be a fact.

Rieder promised that the team would give everything against Denmark to get the three points. "We have to stand well at the back, build up steam at the front and get the crowd on our side." Kybunpark, which seats a good 18,000, is likely to be well filled, with only a few tickets still available on Monday.

