Three points from four games - that's FC Lugano's meagre tally in the Super League season so far. Coach Mattia Croci-Torti is not looking for excuses after the defeat in Bern.

Andreas Lunghi

Missing out on Conference League qualification, a Cup exit against Promotion League side Cham and just one win in four league games - FC Lugano's new season is anything but going according to plan.

Before the start of the season, the Ticino side were still seen as potential title contenders if they had learned the lessons from the previous championship. Now coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team has to make sure it doesn't lose touch with the leaders.

Are they aware of the crisis in Ticino? "Yes, we're in crisis," said Croci-Torti in an interview with blue Sport, not beating about the bush. "We are a team that is certainly fragile at the moment. We have to be that honest," says the 43-year-old.

This fragility is particularly evident in the defensive phase. This was also the case on Sunday afternoon in Bern, when Lugano conceded a penalty due to lapses in defense and allowed two more goals.

"Keep your head up and keep working"

"We have to analyze the situation and keep working. Also with the players coming back - because today we were certainly in trouble with the contingent. But we're not looking for excuses," continued Croci-Torti. At the moment, he has no choice but to remain positive.

The coach also identified physical deficits against YB. His team was unable to keep up with the Bernese in the last 30 minutes. "That was the difference between my team and Giorgio's (Contini, editor's note)."

During the national team break, he wants to work with his team to close this gap. Is his coaching position otherwise in danger? "If you don't win, these questions are normal. What a coach can do is stay positive and look for solutions."

If the team performs with the same personality as in Bern, it means that they continue to believe in his ideas. He simply has to "keep his head up and keep working".

