On Friday afternoon, FCZ president Ancillo Canepa explained the background to the dismissal of coach Mitchell van der Gaag at a media conference. Head of Sport blue News Michael Wegmann assesses the situation at the Zurich club.

Andreas Lunghi

"After a discussion between van der Gaag and the team, a delegation from the team came to us with a request for a meeting. We were informed how the meeting went and that the coach had lost the team," said Ancillo Canepa at a media conference on Friday afternoon together with interim coach Dennis Hediger.

There are many rumors surrounding the discussion between the Dutchman and the team. Canepa and Hediger have denied that there was a scuffle. They did not comment on the other rumors, such as Yanick Brecher's captaincy being called into question.

Head of Sport blue News Michael Wegmann analyzes the current situation at FC Zurich (see video above).

